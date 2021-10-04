Fashion
Camila Cabello gets nervous in a bold hooded dress and platform combat boots at Paris Fashion Week
Camila Cabello brought some edge to Paris Fashion Week.
The Don’t Go Yet singer was seen walking off the LOreals runway this morning, wearing a blue textured hooded dress. The cobalt blue ensemble featured a pointy texture throughout, as well as a midi skirt and hooded top. To beat the cold of the French fall season, Cabello layered the comfy garment with a quilted black jacket with a fur-lined hood. The singer’s look was complete with shiny silver hoops, as well as several silver rings.
More New Shoes
Distribute Images / SplashNews.com
While Cabellos’ outfit is already a bolder style than we’ve seen before, his shoes continued the redesigned look. The Cinderella’s stars the shoes of choice were platform combat boots, which enhanced her outfit with a punk rock touch. His boots featured lace-up black leather uppers and ridged soles, similar to combat boots. However, the thicker platforms and block heels, which appeared to total at least 3 inches in height, gave the utility shoe a stylish touch.
Distribute Images / SplashNews.com
Distribute Images / SplashNews.com
Platform boots are on the rise this season, due to their capacity for thickness to provide support and style to outfits. Black styles like Cabellos are an easy fix for fall footwear that can brave cold temperatures, while still being a versatile shoe that pairs perfectly with any look. In recent weeks, stars like Rita Ora, Cardi B and Vanessa Hudgens have also worn platform boots from top brands like Vera Wang, Rick Owens and more.
Distribute Images / SplashNews.com
For shoes, the singer from havana regularly wears Nike and Adidas sneakers, in addition to Franco Sarto, Birkenstock and Steve Madden slides and sandals. However, her wallet-friendly shoe style often incorporates brands like Topshop, Candies, and UrbanOG. The singer often pairs them with dresses, tops and bottoms from affordable brands like H&M, Forever 21 and Zara, in addition to high-end brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Isabel Marant and Versace.
The best of footwear
