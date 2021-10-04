Rams take first road and conference victory in comeback fashion





Next game: Colorado College 08/10/2021 | 15:00 SAN JOSE, California Two goals in the last eight minutes turned the storyline for the Colorado State Football team as the team claimed their first road victory and their first victory at Mountain West with a 2-1 victory. over the state of San Jose Sunday afternoon. The Rams ended their three-game losing streak to move to 2-5-2 overall and 1-3-0 in MW play, while denying the Spartans (5-7, 2-2 MW) their third consecutive victory. Plus, for the Rams, it ended a scoreless streak that also spanned three games. “The courage to attack the ball and put the ball in the back of the net was there today to make this comeback,” CSU head coach Keeley Hagen noted. “You have to expect the ball to bounce your way when you are in the attacking surface, so you have to be prepared to deal with these situations. You have to continue your run as if it is coming at you. San Jose State for fighting and starting strong. I walked into the team halfway, telling them they need to raise their level and they answered me in the last 10 minutes. Our fitness helped us and the courage to want that to happen. It was thrilling to finish. “ In the 34e minute, San Jose State struck first after Natalia Nava assisted Taylor Phillips who found the top cross of the goal on his right foot. At halftime, CSU was trailing on the scoreboard and shooting 10-7, although he got the only corner kick of the half. The Rams equalizer came in 82sd minute of by Gracie Armstrong third goal of the season and eighth of his career, good for the fourth all-time at CSU. The streak started towards the midfielder when Kaitlyn abrams sent it down to Kristen noonan , which ended up being a one-on-one situation with the keeper. Noonan’s shot was saved by the SJSU keeper, but she was unable to block it and Armstrong waited to clean it up at the back of the net. A corner in the 88e minute seemed like the Rams’ last chance to score in regulation, but it really happened in the next game 30 seconds later. The ball was cleared after the corner, but the Spartan defense failed to clear it completely. A few yards behind the box, Abrams had a clear shot and took it. Rocket from a shot landed in the upper left portion of the goal and past the goaltender’s outstretched hands, sending the junior celebrating as the rest of the student-athletes on the field rushed it. Statistically, the numbers between the two schools were similar, with CSU trailing in 16-14 shots, but making them count more with a 7-6 penalty shootout ratio. Going with a different starting lineup, the Rams started five freshmen, including the goalie Shayna ross who collected five saves and the win. “Every time you win in the conference it’s huge,” Hagen continued. “Obviously getting points on the road is huge too. They didn’t give up and I’m really proud of that.” The Rams head home for the next four games, starting with Colorado College on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. at CSU Soccer Field. For more on Colorado State women’s football, follow: Twitter CSUFutbol | Instagram csufutbol | Colorado State Football

