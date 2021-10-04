How to dress like an adult with Shane Watson: Come on, bin black for bright and bold colors

Like many of us, I’m hesitant when it comes to coloring somewhere between lazy and anxious not to buy anything that doesn’t easily match the rest of my wardrobe.

And there is something else, if I am being absolutely honest. After decades of hanging out on the sidelines of haute couture, I’m still a bit obsessed with the cult of black and gray; the fancy non-colors that fashionistas lived in because they were flawless, cool and (if worn from head to toe) slimming.

Well, not anymore. Like the country’s clothing buyers, over the past few years I have gradually turned my back on black and switched to pink (for blouses), colorful prints (for dresses), blue and ginger (for blazers). and smoky blue and khaki (for combinations).

These days I have hardly any black in my wardrobe (not a moment too soon black and gray is wearing out almost everyone after 50) and although I’m still not very up to date. comfortable with color, I’m off the beginner slopes, going up to the intermediate category and working on it. Because it’s worth it.

Each complexion benefits from a certain color: the eyes are illuminated, the smiles lifted. That little detail that will make you look better and younger in a flattering color is crazy to ignore, and this fall fashion made it hard for us not to embrace the color.

All in all, the designers have put black on the sidelines and now almost everything looks more contemporary and in desirable color.

Last week I bought an emerald velvet blazer from Zara. Would I have thought of buying it in black? Never, and what is more, there was no offer (a first I would say).

Color is what’s cool now. The future is bright and not so bright, worn all the time without a second thought.

So here’s what I’ve learned so far

Color from head to toe in different shades

In fashion parlance, it’s called tone-on-tone dressing, and it really works because it looks tight without being too even, and it’s that simple.

Just pick a color in a few different tones, like a bright blue sweater over a silky navy blue dress from Autograph at Marks & Spencer (59 & 99, marksandspencer.com).

Add some ink blue boots and you are good to go.

Swap the black for a sleek camel

The first step in making the color work easily is to swap out your neutrals; black for camel or cream, khaki or navy. Camel, for example, pairs brilliantly with navy blue, red, emerald green and pink.

Pink sings with khaki (and automatically looks more adult); rust looks fresh with cream and dark blues; and don’t forget the indigo denim, which flatters everyone and goes with everything.

Black is no longer the main event

Wear a black satin camisole under a bright green pantsuit, not the other way around.

(You may remember that Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrived early for press night on her solo show Fleabag in 2019.)

Try a vibrant sleeveless sweater

It’s a great way to add a strong color like cobalt blue or strong coral (59, cosstores.com) and brighten or brighten an outfit.

If you want to start with something easy, pair your navy pants with a cream stripe with a white shirt under an ivory V-neck sleeveless sweater (29.50, marksandspencer.com) and you’re suddenly in brighter territory without even try.

Then you can add a touch of color: red dishes or lipstick; a coral bag strap or earrings.

You don’t know what goes with what?

The combinations that look particularly good now are cherry red and eggplant (try an eggplant tank top with a red blouse or polo neck), pink and red, orchid purple and red, mauve and emerald green or coral and persimmon.

Of course, there is also always the impression. Winter prints are more versatile if they include black, like the silky scarf print shirt dress by Reiss (248, reiss.com), they will match your black shoes and boots.

Put yourself in colorful costumes

Of course, it is better to equip yourself with a neutral pantsuit, otherwise do you not risk looking like the Joker? No no.

If there’s one thing you should buy, it’s a colored blazer, or better yet, a suit. It’s the year of the colorful pantsuit for work or play.

It can be dusty pink or dark red or caramel (59.99 and 27.99; 69.99 and 29.99; 59.99 and 29.99, zara.com) or emerald green velvet (89.99 and 59, 99, zara.com).

I now wear the emerald blazer separately with a pink shirt and jeans. A black background patterned suit can also look great with a dark solid top underneath.

Remember, no turning back.