The best t-shirts to buy right now beyond Nirvana and Led Zeppelin

In case you haven’t noticed, group shirts have spread beyond the merchandise table to become true fashion items. At present, vintage t shirts are really in fashion (or, at least, t-shirts that see vintage) and group t-shirts are a big part of this craze. On top of that, fashion and streetwear labels regularly collaborate with contemporary bands to create t-shirts that are much more than just an album cover plastered over a blank white t-shirt. (Example: see the recent Collaboration Billie Eilish x Murakami at Uniqlo.) Of course, being a true fan of the band you represent is always a good idea, but you also want the shirt to look cool too.

A group tee shirt is also a great starting point for conversation. Seeing someone represent your favorite group makes it easier to establish a connection based on common interest. Just remember not to ask people if they like the group or not. Asking women to name songs from the band on their t-shirts is so common that there is even a podcast called Name 3 songs who criticize sexism in the music industry. So the next time you see someone wearing a t-shirt from a band you love, maybe try, Hey, cool shirt, instead of an impromptu 20 question game.

When shopping for the best group t-shirts, there are a handful of pretty ubiquitous classics, your Joy Division, your Zeppelin, your Nirvana. And we can’t forget the iconic Demon Misfits T-shirt. These bands are all awesome, and there’s a reason their t-shirts have been around for so long. But we decided to look for unique and stylish options that go beyond the basics.

At SPY, we take the best t shirts for men seriously. Extremely serious. To help you in your search for the best band t-shirts, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite officially licensed band, album, and music t-shirts to buy online today.

1. New Order Technique Fitted T-Shirt

Joy Division shirts are very common, but T-shirts from New Order, the group formed by the members of Joy Division, are much less common. It’s unfortunate, considering the number of incredible albums (with cool covers) that New Order has released over the years. Technical is not as well known as Power, corruption and lies, but it’s a classic from the New Orders catalog.

Buy: New Order Technique Band Shirt $ 20.99

2. Funkadelic T-shirt Free your mind

George Clinton’s bands, Parliament and Funkadelic, are known for their eye-catching outfits and wild performances. So it’s befitting the group image to swap the standard black or white t-shirt for that vibrant pink color, which Urban Outfitters calls coral. It presents the image of their iconic Maggot brain album cover with the name Funkadelics in bright green. The back of the shirt reads Free your mind and your ass will follow! Maybe you don’t wear it to meet the in-laws (unless the in-laws are really costs).

Buy: Funkadelic Band Shirt $ 36.00

3. Blondie Heart Of Glass Vintage Wash T-shirt

This Urban Outfitters t-shirt takes the idea of ​​a heart of glass literally, framing lead singer Debbie Harry in a heart of glass. Of course, the lyrics of the songs actually speak of romantic fragility and inconstancy, but our love for Blondie is anything but.

Buy: Blondie Band Shirt $ 39.00

4. Merch Traffic Aaliyah Graphic T-Shirt

Aaliyah’s music has been hard to find in digital formats for a long time, but more of her the music is coming on streaming platforms. This means that more fans will be able to discover his immense talent. This shirt features a 90s inspired graphic on a washed black background.

Buy: Aaliyah Band Shirt $ 19.99

5. Nas Red Rose Fitted T-Shirt

Nas never hesitated to make a statement and release a hip hop album titled Hip-hop is dead is nothing but a statement. This t-shirt borrows the design from the album, with Nas kneeling on a hip-hop grave and throwing a rose in it.

Buy: Nas Band Shirt $ 25.99

6. Billy Idol Flesh For Fantasy T-shirt

He may have sung Eyes Without A Face, but the Billy Idols brand is her face, namely her distinctive smirk, as well as her aggressively styled bleached blonde hair. This tee captures that look perfectly, adding an 80s inspired touch in the form of pink stripes and cursive letters.

Buy: Billy Idol Band Shirt $ 23.99

7. Muddy Water T-Shirt

Rolling Stones t-shirts are popular, but there are no Stones without Muddy Waters. This is because the song Rollin Stone by Muddy Waters served as the inspiration for the name of the English rock band. This t-shirt has a vintage-inspired design with Muddy Waters name above its likeness and the words Father of Chicago Blues below.

Buy: Muddy Waters Band Shirt $ 25.95

8. Aretha Franklin Queen Of Soul T-Shirt

All I ask is a little respect. It’s a chorus that becomes a empowering hymn for feminism and civil rights, but it wasn’t always that way. Franklin made subtle but powerful changes to the original song, which was first written and performed by Otis Redding and was originally about a relationship. This shirt certainly pays homage to Aretha, with the words The Queen of Soul under her framed likeness. A cursive font near his face reads Respect.

Buy: Aretha Franklin Band Shirt $ 35.00

9. Merch Traffic DMX T-shirt

The premature switch to DMX prompted a reassessment of its impact on the music world. He was famous for his gruff voice and visceral lyrics, but DMX was never just one thing, he even recorded a cover of Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer once. He didn’t change any of the lyrics and it still sounded like the hardest song you’ve ever heard. This t-shirt features oversized lettering and an image of the rapper in front of a chain link fence.

Buy: DMX Band Shirt $ 20.00

