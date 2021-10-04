Not just for the young and the skinny, fashion must go even further

TThe news of the trauma of Linda Evangelistas’ cosmetic procedure has not only made headlines on the internet, where former models posted on Instagram about what she said were the negative effects of a CoolSculpting treatment drew a boisterous response, but also at shows in Milan, where Evangelista once ruled and where his story has shifted from one socially distant chair to another like a fashion horror story.

This once again raised questions about ageism and size in the industry (and in society in general), and the continued focus on extreme youth. Because despite all the progress that has been made on the catwalks towards the diversity of skin colors and there has been real progress, what is more and more clear in Milan is that when it comes to size and age, very little has really changed.

Indeed, if on the New York catwalks efforts have been made to broaden the definition of beauty in order to encompass the true spectrum of body types, in Milan the models are again very young and very thin. Gigi Hadid struts around as a new mom, but usually in the Wow, you’d never know the shed just had a baby category.

Like a lot of fashionable things as we emerge from the pandemic (or semi-emerging), it feels like a step backwards rather than a step forward. There is comfort in familiarity, of course, but not that particular genre.

Fashion has long been obsessed with voting by young people and the need to appeal to generations of consumers to come. But it can lead you down some very questionable paths, as it did at Missoni, where the brand’s new creative director Alberto Caliri (Angela Missoni left studio management in May) seemed to assimilate the desire for freshness and novelty. (and TikTok) with a sort of seedy voyeurism.

The old denim was paired with string bikinis and halter tops that barely covered the breasts, sections were cut out of designer knits to expose the flimsy bra underneath, and shiny halter dresses from sequins have been cut low enough in the back for a permanent flash of G-string. There was nothing empowering about it; more like objectifying. Even the models were surreptitiously checking to make sure everything was in place.

Missoni is a brand that has always understood the truly universal and sensual power of knitwear. Some simple column dresses (and some loose quilts featured on cargo pants) captured this appeal. Not enough of them.

It was a reminder, however, that like a lot of the clothes on the catwalks here, they would flatter many types of people. Isn’t it time to show them this way?

Consider, for example, the high-hippie-on-the-Silk-Road smashups of denim and crochet and maxi dresses, paisley and mandala prints at Etro. Which side crochet tops refer to a fantasy belonging to no particular personal profile.

Missonis SS22 collection did not receive the memo (AFP / Getty)

Or Emporio Armani, celebrating his 40th birthday, who, despite being known as Armani’s youngest line, offered a near retrospective of loose and flowing clothing for men and women, little flippy silk dresses, outfits evening dresses sprinkled with sequins and desert undertones that chained in sporting primary colors. (The lame jade and lilac bloomer rompers that slipped off one shoulder, on the other hand, seemed to be trying a little too hard for the young and fun appellation.) It was a revealing coincidence that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is also aging. 40-year-old chose a black Emporio coat for his visit to the 9/11 Memorial in New York City on the same day as the show.

Or Tods, where designer Walter Chiapponi has added a touch of sophistication to the brands’ offerings. The neat linen Jolie Madame car and the trench coats, jewel-colored transparent nylon evening anoraks and graphic mesh would look just as good on slick pants as the bare asparagus stalk legs they paired with on the catwalk. .

Chiapponi has already pushed the brand beyond its dependence on leather this season largely reduced to details on the elbows and patch pockets of the coats, the necklines of the knits and some very attractive accessories (especially the padded bucket hats). In part, he said in a preview the day before the show, acknowledging that despite the brand’s roots as a leather house, it had a responsibility to the environment and climate change, and a change in materials. was one way to solve this problem.

The result was a step forward. Now it is also time for another.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times