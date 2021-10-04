Jennifer Lawrence shows off baby dress at the Women’s March as she pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney





JENNIFER Lawerence showed off her baby bump in a dress during the Women’s March as the star is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple married in October 2019 in a ceremony held in Rhode Island. 4 Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump during a women’s march with Amy Schumer Credit: Instagram / Amy Schumer 4 The actress is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney Credit: Rex The standing comic Amy Schumer took it Instagram to share a photo that showed her alongside the famous actress on a women’s march. In the blink of an eye, Jennifer is wearing a plaid dress under a denim jacket as her little round belly can be seen. The Silver Linings Playbook star is also holding a sign that read: “Women cannot be free if they are not in control of their bodies.” Amy wore a blue jumpsuit and a matching hat, and she also held up a sign that read “Abortion is essential.” “I don’t have a uterus and she’s pregnant, but here we are,” the Trainwreck actress captioned the photo and added the hashtag “let’s come together for abortion justice” . In September, Jennifer’s rep confirmed that she was expecting her first baby with her husband, Cooke. The Oscar winner, 31, and art gallery manager, 37, were first linked in 2018 and got engaged the following February. That same year, they tied the knot at a reception that featured various famous faces like Adele, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and her friend Amy. CRAZY IN LOVE While Jennifer has kept her marriage out of the spotlight, she has already praised her husband while speaking to Catt Sadler on his podcast Nude with Catt Sadler. She called Cooke “the greatest human I’ve ever met,” adding, “He really is, and he’s improving.” Jennifer was also asked why she chose to marry Cooke, and she replied, “… it’s just that one, I know that sounds really stupid but it’s fair, it’s you know. He’s the most amazing person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to be Maroney. “ AMY’S HEALTH PROBLEMS Meanwhile, comic book Amy and her husband Chris Fischer have a child together, two-year-old Gene, born by IVF. Recently, Amy revealed that she had her uterus and appendix removed in order to treat endometriosis. She told her fans at the time, “The doctor found 30 endometriosis spots which he removed. He took out my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked me. “There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I like gas pains.” 4 The couple married in 2019 in Rhode Island Credit: Splash News 4 In September, Jennifer’s rep confirmed the star was pregnant Credit: Splash Trailer for new Netflix movie Don’t Look Up starring Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

