The project seeks to train new leaders

Teddi Jallow’s trip to Rhode Island began in a rural Gambian village when she realized there was a different world to the one she was born into.

She was walking with her mother through the village when a car pulled up and a woman came out wearing an expensive dress no Jallow had seen.

The dress was so elegant and the woman was more confident than the women of their village.

She asked her mother how she could have a dress like this.

“My mom said she’s educated. It’s a very expensive dress, and it’s only for people who have a big job or work for the government and can afford it,” Jallow said.

From that point on, her goal was to go to school, get the education that the robed woman had received, and expand her possibilities beyond the village, even if it involved walking. four miles to get to school each day.

This education led Jallow to a high school diploma and, eventually, at age 24, to Rhode Island, where she joined her husband Omar Bah, who had fled The Gambia after being targeted by the government for his writings. .

Fifteen years after arriving in the United States, Jallow is co-founder of Bah of the Refugee Dream Center in Providence, a non-profit organization that helps fellow immigrants adjust to life in Rhode Island.

And she’s one of 31 people the Rhode Island Foundation selected for the first class of itsEquity Leadership Initiative, a project to train and mentor Rhode Islanders of color to take on senior leadership roles in the world. ‘to come up.

Other members of the initial cohort include a nurse, teacher, state policeman, lawyer, startup founder, former Journal reporter, consultant, and several employees of nonprofits.

The foundation’s goal is to provide group members with advice on how to advance their careers and improve their profile within the state.

So when the next managerial position in a large company or a high-level position in a large non-profit comes up, the leaders of that organization will not be able to say that there were no candidates of color. to choose from.

“We hope to introduce Rhode Island to the next generation of decision makers,” said Angela Ankoma, vice president of the Rhode Island Foundation. “Having access, visibility and support is essential to leadership in our state and what the Foundation is trying to do. “

Members of the Equity Leadership class meet once a month to discuss a particular topic and receive one-on-one mentorship.

The Rhode Island Foundation intended to choose a class of 20, but there were so many good candidates in the 95 applications submitted that the organization decided to choose 31, Ankoma said. The program runs from August to September each year when a new cohort begins.

When asked what she hopes to get out of the new program, Jallow said developing the Refugee Dream Center she founded with Bah was part of it, but it went beyond.

“I see it as something to help me even though this same journey started in The Gambia,” Jallow said.

The first members of the Equity Leadership Initiative are: Adetola Abiade, Adewole Akinbi, Rose Albert, Janelle Amoako, Ana Barraza, Doris Blanchard, Madeline Burke, Michael Cancilliere, Krystal Carvalho, Angelyne Cooper, Steve Craddock, David Dankwah, Rupa Datta, Nwando Egbuche Ofokansi, Yvonne Heredia, Teddi Jallow, Stacy Jones, Silvermoon Mars LaRose, Francisco Lovera, Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies, Ray Nuez, Monsurat Ottun, Alisha Pina, Manuela Raposo, Victoria Rodriguez, Juan Rodriguez, Rosedelma Seraphin, Kajette Solomon, Tajette , Carla Wahnon and Kilah Walters-Clinton.

