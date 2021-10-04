Bridesmaid slammed for ‘trying to outshine’ bride with dress

TikToker who was her friend’s bridesmaid recently came under fire for ‘trying to outshine’ the bride after changing her dress to make it more flattering.

Brittney Rae withstood the backlash after sharing that she was going to modify the “ugly” $ 300 dress.

A TikTok user who was a bridesmaid at a recent wedding has been criticized for “trying to outshine” the bride after changing her dress. Photo: TikTok / BrittneyRaeToday

In a series of videos, she showed how she transformed the dress from a wrap-style floor-length maxi dress to a midi dress with cap sleeves and a lower neckline.

“If I’m wrong, I have nothing to wear and the bride WILL KILL ME …” Brittney wrote in her first video, sharing a few sketches she drew showing two options.

RELATED:

“I had to completely deconstruct it first. I was a little stressed,” she shared in a follow-up video, where she sips wine while working on the design.

While Brittney was happy with her final look, some TikTok users suggested she was having ulterior motives and trying to shade the bride on her big day.

Brittney showed off how she transformed the dress from a wrap-style floor-length maxi dress to a midi dress with cap sleeves and a lower neckline. Photo: TikTok / BrittneyRaeToday

“Don’t try to take the stage,” wrote one user. “We can all tell what you are doing.”

“If I was trying to outshine a bride at her own wedding, I would have to do a little better than a homemade green velvet dress”, Brittney responded.

“I’m going to say this … Her marriage is not for you !!!” another user commented.

“Did the bride give you permission?” »A third questioned. “So great, great job. But if she hasn’t – the marriage isn’t yours or what you look like.”

The bride clearly didn’t care that Brittney changed the dress she bought herself. Photo: TikTok / BrittneyRaeToday

“Imagine you are the main character in someone’s wedding,” someone else wrote.

“If my bridesmaid had the nerve to do this to the dress I chose, I would tell her not to come to the wedding,” said another.

The story continues

Others have defended Brittney, saying it was likely the bride just gave her a color she would like her to wear, but not a specific style. Something she later confirmed.

“Can’t believe the number of negative comments on this post,” one person wrote. “You killed it! The dress is gorgeous and I’m sure your friend will love it.”

“Are you okay in the comments, she clearly needed the color, not the dress and what world would that wedding dress be in?” Another added.

“Am I the only one obsessed with the after? Asked a third. “It is literally so beautiful and so flattering!”

Never miss a thing. Sign up for the daily Yahoo Lifestyles newsletter.

Or if you have an idea for a story, write to us at [email protected].