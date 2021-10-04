Fashion
Fashion brands give back for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 – WWD
Fashion and beauty brands are focusing on their philanthropic efforts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021, which kicked off on Friday.
Brands like Amika, David Yurman, Jimmy Choo, Kendra Scott, Victoria’s Secret and many more are launching clothing and accessory collections to raise awareness and raise funds, partnering with organizations like the Breast Cancer Research Fund , Bright Pink, Look Good Feel Better and more.
Several brands are continuing their long-term commitment to the cause. Estée Lauder Cos., For its part, is in its 29th year of its campaign against breast cancer and is launching its collection of pink-patterned products in its diverse brand portfolio to benefit cancer research. Ralph Lauren is also in the 21st year of his Pink Pony initiative and is releasing a capsule collection that will benefit his Pink Pony Fund.
Here, WWD brings together 21 fashion and beauty brands that are launching initiatives and publishing capsule collections that support Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021. Read on to find out more.
Area
Aerie launches limited edition sweatshirt with 100 percent sales to benefit Bright Pink, a nonprofit that focuses on the prevention and early detection of ovarian and breast cancer.
Friend
Hair care brand Amika is donating $ 2 per sale of its limited edition Un.Done Volume and Matte Texture spray to HairToStay, an organization that raises awareness and helps financially in scalp cooling technology, a treatment that can prevent hair loss during chemotherapy.
David Yurman
Jewelry brand David Yurman is in its 13th year of partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The brand is launching a jewelry collection of pink twisted bracelets and pink sapphire pieces, the proceeds of which will be donated to the foundation. David Yurman donates all profits from the wired bracelets and 20% of the profits from the ribbon-patterned pieces to the foundation. Additionally, this year marks the launch of the David Yurman Prize for Breast Cancer Research, a $ 250,000 prize awarded to Dr. Hayley McDaid.
Elemis
Elemis is launching a large, limited-edition version of its best-selling Skin Bliss capsules for $ 150. The beauty brand donates at least $ 25,000 to Pink Agenda, a charity that raises awareness and funds breast cancer research.
The Cos Estée Lauder.
The Cos Estée Lauder is in its 29the year of her campaign against breast cancer, raising funds and raising awareness of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The company is bringing back its Pink Ribbon initiative, where the best-selling products from its extensive portfolio of brands – including Aerin, Bumble and bumble, Clinique, Estée Lauder, La Mer and many more – will be offered in limited edition packaging with the profits. go to the foundation.
Fabletiques
Fabletics is launching a limited-edition pink crew-neck for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with 100 percent of proceeds – up to $ 25,000 – going to F Cancer.
GHD
The hair tools brand GHD is focused on raising awareness of the importance of early detection of breast cancer in women under 35. The company is partnering with the Keep A Breast Foundation and donating $ 10 for each purchase of its limited edition rose pink hair tool collection to the organization.
Jane iredale
Jane Iredale is launching a new HydroPure Hyaluronic Lip Gloss in a pink shade for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All proceeds from the $ 26 product will go to the organization, Look Good Feel Better.
Jimmy choo
Jimmy Choo is launching a limited edition collection in partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which includes nine hot pink shoes and handbags. The brand donates 20% of the proceeds to the foundation, with a maximum donation of $ 100,000.
Johnny was
Fashion label Johnny Was has teamed up with Cancer Cartel and the Memorial Hermann Foundation to create a pink blanket and matching pajamas. The brand will donate part of the profits to associations.
Journelle
The lingerie brand Journelle supports the Susan G. Komen association by donating 15% of sales of the pink Romy Demy bra.
Kendra scott
Kendra Scott continues to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation with a new collection of butterfly jewelry with 20 percent of the proceeds going to the foundation. The brand is also donating 50% of the proceeds from its Inheritance of Hope charm necklace.
Lele sadoughi
Accessories brand Lele Sadoughi is launching a special pink headband called Purpose Headband for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Ten percent of proceeds from the $ 195 accessory will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Cashmere Nude
Naked Cashmere expands its Love collection to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The brand donates up to $ 50 on each purchase to the organization.
Pretty little thing
Online fashion retailer partners with Coppafeel! – a UK-based breast cancer charity – for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, releasing an 11-piece collection of sleepwear, lingerie and accessories. The company will donate $ 13,500 from the collection to the charity.
Ralph lauren
Ralph Lauren is in his 21st year of the Pink Pony initiative. This year, the fashion brand called on a group of cancer survivors and supporters from around the world to share their personal stories. Ralph Lauren is also launching a clothing collection with 25 percent of the proceeds going to the Pink Pony Fund and a Romance Pink Pony Edition fragrance with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the initiative.
Roen
Vegan beauty brand Róen is donating 25% of October 18 sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Scary Sunday
CBD brand Sunday Scaries is launching its CBD and Vitamin C infused Bra Berries gummy candies for $ 23. The brand donates $ 2 on each sale to Pink Agenda.
Third love
ThirdLove and Kit Undergarments collaborate on a collection of pink bras, underwear and loungewear and donate 15 percent of sales with a minimum donation of $ 10,000 to the Cancer Research Foundation. breast.
Vera bradley
Vera Bradley is launching two limited edition floral designs for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in a collection of bags and accessories. The brand donates five percent of the collection’s proceeds to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.
Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret and Stella McCartney are teaming up for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the fashion designer in a short film that helps educate women about breast cancer and the need for regular self-checks. In addition, Victoria’s Secret is launching its first mastectomy bra and will donate $ 500,000 to the Stella Cares Foundation, a charity dedicated to breast cancer awareness and education.
