Ciara wears a partially sheer black dress while celebrating her partnership with Ten To One
Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, were seen celebrating the launch of her partnership with Ten To One Rum in Seattle on Friday.
The 35-year-old hitmaker and entrepreneur seemed to enjoy her time with her husband as they posed for some steamy snaps at the celebratory event.
The singer and her partner have also been spotted chatting with liquor company founder Marc Farrell, who she will work closely with in the near future.
Appearance: Ciara was seen attending a celebratory event to commemorate her partnership with Ten To One Rum in Seattle on Friday
Ciara wore a cute sheer black dress that featured several sheer parts on her midsection.
The 1, 2 Step singer also paired her outfit with a matching set of high heel shoes, and she sported lots of jewelry.
Her gorgeous brown locks fell over her shoulders and complimented the dark hue of her clothes.
Wilson, 32, rocked a dark gray checkered sports coat as he posed for a few snaps with his wife at the event.
Cute couple: The artist was also seen spending time with her husband, Russell Wilson, at the event
Dressed New: The performer wore a cute black dress with a sheer part on her mid section
The Seattle Seahawks team member also wore a black t-shirt with matching pants and shoes, as well as a single collar.
Ciara also released a statement in which she noted viaBusinessWire that she was addicted to rum after a first tasting.
“From my first sip of Ten To One, I was instantly transported,” she said.
She then commented that she was confident in Farrell’s leadership skills and wanted to invest in the business soon after finding out about his main offering.
Matching well: The Grammy-winning artist also wore a nice pair of black high-heeled shoes
Color coordination: Wilson wore a dark gray checkered sports coat over a black t-shirt and matching pants
Strong impression: Ciara also released a statement in which she expressed that she was “immediately carried away” after tasting the rum for the first time
The singer said, “Not only is the product exceptional, Marc has helped the brand establish a clear and authentic point of view. I knew straight away that I had to get involved! ‘
Ciara then said she looked forward to working more with the company in the near future.
“I couldn’t be more excited to help the brand build on its incredible foundations and invite new audiences to rediscover their love for rum through Ten To One,” he said. she declared.
Farrell also released a statement in which he noted that he was excited for Ciara to get involved with the business.
Getting addicted: The artist said that after her initial taste of the product, she “immediately knew I had to get involved” with Ten To One
Looking Ahead: Ciara also noted that she “couldn’t be more excited to help the brand build on its incredible foundations”
“To see how our core values resonated with Ciara, I knew it was a natural partnership from day one,” he said.
The businessman then went on to explain how the personality of the Grammy-winning artist is highly compatible with the ideals of the brand.
“The central idea that we are stronger together than apart, which is so fundamental to Ten To One and Caribbean culture, is directly embodied in its collaborative spirit and unmatched energy,” he said.
Falwell then noted that the brand couldn’t be more excited to work with the singer, saying that “we look forward to continuing to rewrite the rum narrative with Ciara as part of our team.”
Big plans: Ten To One founder Marc Farrell said he was “looking forward to continuing to rewrite the rum story with Ciara”
