Paris Cardi B’s green outfit sparks memes





It’s not easy to be green. Cardi B made quite a statement while traveling to Paris, France on Sunday, sporting a quirky, bright green look that fans couldn’t get enough of on social media. The catsuit, designed by Richard Quinn, consisted of a tight top that closed at the front with a frilly beanie and sleeves that turned into gloves. The one-of-a-kind also featured pleated parachute pants that completely covered the 28-year-old rapper’s feet like a bodysuit and a flattering waist that accentuated his enviable curves. The Cardi Bs Richard Quinn set featured a beanie tied under his chin. KCS Press / MEGA Unsurprisingly, Cardis’ latest look in Paris immediately drew comparisons to everything from vegetables and plants to Kermit the Frog on social media. Some Twitter users joked that its whole looked like the sunflower onesie Will Smith has worn in an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air before, while others have said it reminded them of Dipsy from Teletubbies. She’s still cute but looks like a Teletubbies outfit, a user wrote after seeing Cardi in the high fashion outfit. Someone. Please Photoshop him in the sun Teletubbies baby, ”wrote another. All eyes were on the rapper as she stepped out in this haute couture look on Sunday. Beretta / Sims / Shutterstock In harsher comments, one person argued that Cardi was giving off Baby Bop vibrations (from Barney & Friends) while another said she looked like a green poop. Luckily for Cardi, the comments weren’t all bad online. Many of her fans have said they are digging the look when it is one of her more bizarre fashion choices. You can’t be serious – look at the #CardiB fashion details – it’s gorgeous! a fan raved. Cardi B waved to photographers as they photographed her with the look that turns heads this weekend. KCS Press / MEGA Cardi has been busy creating a sensation at a handful of Paris Fashion Week events over the past few days, alongside her husband, Offset, 29. The monochrome Sunday look was definitely a radical departure from her previous Parisian looks, like the glamorous feathered and red sequin outfit she wore in late September. The New York native also made headlines last month for her extravagant Schiaparelli outfit, which featured gold-plated nipples.

