Dita von Teese shows off her boobs in a brown maxi dress at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show during PFW
Dita Von Teese, 49, turns temperatures up as she shows off her underbust in a racy brown maxi dress at the Jean Paul Gaultier event during Paris Fashion Week
Dita von Teese made a spectacular arrival at the CinMode by Jean Paul Gaultier event during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
Hitting the red carpet at La Cinmathque, the burlesque dancer, 49, looked just stunning as she showed off her boobs in a racy brunette maxi dress.
Posing a storm in the daring number, she certainly skyrocketed temperatures while showing off her hourglass figure.
Wow! Dita von Teese made a spectacular arrival at the CinMode by Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday
The model donned a pair of skin-tight leather opera gloves, which matched the color of her shiny midnight black curls worn in a chic side parting.
Oozing 1950s glamor, she painted her pout a vibrant shade of cherry red and accented her lashes with extensions for the glitzy event.
Dita recently dated without her graphic designer boyfriend Adam Rajcevich, 35, who she has been dating for almost seven years.
Sizzle: On the red carpet at La Cinmathque, the burlesque dancer, 49, looked just stunning as she showed off her boobs in a racy brown maxi dress
Beauty: Full of 1950s glamor, she painted her pout a vibrant shade of cherry red and accented her lashes with extensions for the glitzy event
Stunning: The model donned a pair of tight-fitting leather opera gloves, which matched the color of her shiny midnight black curls worn in a chic parting
Center of attention: Dita made sure to stand out from the crowd with her jaw-dropping outfit
Adam is a visual designer for Disney and has been with the company since December 2014.
Dita has only been married once. From 2005 to 2007, she was married to rocker Marilyn Manson.
Dita began her career as a burlesque dancer and Playboy model.
Since then, she has broadened her career to include a lingerie and cosmetics line as well as a beauty book, Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamor.
In 2012, Dita created her own make-up line, Classics, in partnership with the Artdeco brand. That same year, she launched Von Follies, a lingerie collection.
Couple: Von Teese was married to Marilyn Manson for only one year, between November 2005 and December 2007, although they have been together since 2001 (pictured in 2006)
