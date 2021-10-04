Cambridge police call for vigilance after armed bicycle robbery





criminality

“If you are approached, DO NOT RESIST. … Remember that things can always be replaced.” Cambridge Police are looking for two suspects and urging the public to be vigilant after an armed robbery of bicycles near Central Square in the early hours of Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, a victim said he was approached by two men who grabbed his yellow Cannondale bike and pushed it against the wall of the apartment building at 359 Green St., one block from Massachusetts Avenue. According to the police, the victim said one of the men wielded a black handgun when he tried to resist. The two suspects then fled on Green Street towards Franklin Street. Cambridge Police described the suspects as: “A white or light-skinned male in his thirties, about 5’6 or 5’7 with darker dirty blonde hair, wearing jeans, a gray hoodie and a bandana or gaiter style face mask. It was the suspect who showed the handgun. A black man in his early to mid-30s with facial hair (chin and mustache) with a slim build and wearing a blue or black hoodie. Cambridge Police are investigating the incident and have temporarily added more patrols in the area late at night and early in the morning, but have encouraged residents to take precautions when alone at night. Do not wear headphones, earphones, or listen to music while walking alone.

Always walk with a friend or in a group when possible.

Be aware of your surroundings at all times and trust your instincts.

Walk confidently on the street and at a good, steady pace. Hold your head up high and observe your surroundings. Don’t look at the ground. If you feel that you are being followed, show that you are suspicious – turn around to look at the person. This sends a clear message that you won’t be taken by surprise.

Change direction. If someone is following you on foot, cross the street and vary your pace. If the person behind you is in a car, turn and walk in the opposite direction. “If you are approached, DO NOT RESIST. The best thing to do is hand over the money and all other goods requested and try to disengage from this conflicting and potentially dangerous situation as soon as possible, ”the police wrote in a statement. “Remember, things can always be replaced. Try to remember descriptive information about the thief (height, age, clothing, etc.) to pass on to the police when reporting any potential incidents. Please call the police immediately to report an incident. Do not handle any property that may constitute potential evidence. Allow the police to collect evidence. Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300, and anonymous advice can be submitted at www.CambridgePolice.org/Tips. Although armed bike thefts are not very common, nearly 50 bikes were reported stolen per month in 2021. The department recently released some advice on the subject. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

