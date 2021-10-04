

















04 October 2021



Andrea Caamano Helen Skelton shows off a bump in a stunning bodycon dress with a high slit

Helen Skelton recently announced that she was pregnant with her third baby, and over the weekend she showed off her gorgeous baby bump as she left with her husband Richie Myler. MORE: Helen Skelton pays handsome tribute to hubby Richie Myler after sports stop The couple, married for eight years, looked straight out of a James bond film, with the mother of two wearing a gorgeous black bodycon midi dress that featured a high slit. The presenter finished off her look with matching black heels and a gorgeous statement necklace. Loading the player … WATCH: At Home With: Helen Skelton As for her husband, he looked suave in a black suit and tie, which had very special meaning for the couple. READ: Countryfile’s Helen Skelton reveals how golf changed her life RELATED: Helen Skelton Impresses in Black Bikini in Seaside Family Vacation Photo Helen told her fans: “The last time he wore this costume (8 years ago) we got married. I can tell I couldn’t put on the wedding dress right now. amount raised for @candlelightersyorkshire @mndassoc @younglivesvscancer Hats off to a well organized do. PS the dog didn’t come, he just can’t leave us alone. #blacktie #charitydinner # 007inspired #saturdayvibes. “ Helen and her husband Richie were gorgeous Helen’s photo was a hit with friends and fans, with Gabby Logan writing, “You two are gorgeous.” “She looks amazing Mrs! (And rich, she doesn’t look too bad either!)” Remarked another, while a third added: “What a super smart pair you have! ‘air x.’ Helen announced her pregnancy in September with a gorgeous photo of her two sons, Ernie, six, and Louis, four, touching her stomach. “Grateful,” she simply captioned the photo. The presenter confirmed her pregnancy in September Since then, the star has been candid about her changing body and kissing her. Showing a photo of herself after welcoming Louis, she wrote: “Broke … so I sent it back to a dress because I was still feeding Louis. Now I break EVERYTHING because I always forget about them. belts and I have 6 months Preggo does not mix. Reminder ladies, our bodies are changing. A LOT.

