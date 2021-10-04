Fashion
Texas A&M upsets Tennessee’s No.20 in thrilling fashion
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee. Texas A&M volleyball (10-4, 3-1 SEC) surprised nationally-ranked Tennessee (12-3, 4-1 SEC) Sunday afternoon, overtaking the Volunteers in an exciting five sets ( 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 17-15).
The win marks the fourth top 25 win under Laura Bird Kuhn and the first of the season for the Aggies. Passer Camille Conner was a timid triple-double kill, finishing with nine assists on 0.421 strikes, 45 assists and 14 digs. Morgan Christon compiled 21 kills, while Lauren Davis (16) and Destiny Cox (15) also got double-digit numbers. Macy Carrabine led the Aggies’ defensive efforts with 23 digs.
Lauren Davis’s first kill of the game in a 3-0 run gave A&M the 6-5 advantage. The Lady Vols responded with four straight points to jump ahead, before rushing 17-10. Christons’ second win at the end of a long rally sparked the A & Ms offense, as the Aggies started a 4-0 run, highlighted by two Destiny Cox wins. A solo thing in the middle of Mallory Talbert helped the Maroon & White take the lead over Tennessee, tying the set at 21. Another block from Talbert tied the set at 24, before Lady Vols moved on to the 26- win. 24.
Tennessee took an early lead in the second quarter, before a Camille Conner kill brought the Aggies back in hand, with a 7-5 deficit. The Lady Vols took their biggest lead of the set, but Davis and Talbert alone managed a 7-1 run to tie the set at 18-all. Talbert’s second ace abandoned on the back row forced the Lady Vols to use a timeout with the set stalled at 21. The race continued and was highlighted by a block from Cox and Madison Bowser on the bench to push A&M forward, before a service error by Tennessee handed the Aggies the second set, 25-23.
Conner stepped into the scoring action in the third, registering back-to-back kills, despite the Aggies falling behind by two. The Lady Vols fended off the threat by jumping ahead, 12-7, before Christon hit his 11th double-digit performance of the season in a four-point streak to force a timeout in Tennessee. The Lady Vols used a 5-0 streak to take the lead in the bottom of the third, winning 25-17.
After a slow start in the fourth quarter, a pair of wins from Conner helped the Aggies work their way to level the frame at seven, before another victory by the fifth-year passer pushed A&M into the lead. A big blow away from Cox gave the Maroon & White a one point advantage, with a 19-18 advantage, before a block from Junior and Bowser extended their lead. A pair of Christon kills sealed the fourth for the Aggies, 25-21, to force a decisive fifth set.
A successful challenge from Kuhn turned an appeal in favor of the Aggies early on, as each team traded points. Conners’ ninth kill pushed A&M ahead, 6-5, while a Davis block and kill helped the visitors maintain a three-point advantage in the media hiatus. Davis and Christon continued to score away late in the set for the Maroon & White, as a Davis kill sealed the set, 17-15.
FOLLOWING
Texas A&M will return to Reed Arena next week for a two-game series with Georgia on October 7-8. Thursday’s game highlighted by the Aggies Dig Pink annual game. On Friday, fans with a ticket to the Saturday soccer game against Alabama receive free entry to the volleyball game by showing their ticket at the door. Additionally, the first 500 fans will receive a Reedling Brothers game day hat and a 12th centenary mini-statue of the man.
BIRDS
Texas A&M Head Coach Laura Bird Kuhn
On the team fight
We talk about the answer all the time and we crushed those first two sets to get back into position. The fact that the team started to believe and earn their own points totally reversed the momentum. I am proud of their fight and their arrival to win this victory.
On Camille Conners’ ability to manage the court
Camille (Conner) knows how to manage the pitch very well and have an impact in critical moments. His two blocks in the fifth were huge. She wants it with her way of competing, but she also keeps our team stable.
FOLLOW THE AGIES
Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M Volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team at Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.
