Camila Cabello wows in floral dress at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week show

Camila Cabello looked amazing as she strutted the runway at the L’Oréal runway show for Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The singer, 24, cut an elegant figure in an ivory dress covered with a delicate floral pattern in shades of pink and green.

The dress featured a black band around the belly and was tied around her neck in a loose knot, while she wore the look with a pair of black heeled sandals.

Wow: Camila Cabello, 24, looked amazing as she strutted the runway at the L’Oréal runway show for Paris Fashion Week

The Havana singer wore her raven locks in glamorous curls and opted for full makeup, including a subtle gray smoky eye and nude lip.

She accessorized by wearing huge gold earrings in her lobes.

Camila put on a jubilant exhibition for spectators as she walked down the podium with open arms.

Beauty: The singer cut an elegant figure in an ivory dress covered with a delicate floral pattern in shades of pink and green

Stunner: She was next seen leaving the Starry Show in a matching electric blue skirt and hoodie set

She was then seen leaving the Starry Show in a matching electric blue skirt and hoodie set.

Wrapping up toasty warm, she opted for a black fur-lined coat as she kissed her fans.

Wearing the show’s hair and makeup, Camila increased her height wearing chunky lace-up boots with a wedge heel.

Happy: Camila presented a jubilant display to spectators as she walked down the podium with open arms

Unbelievable: The Havana singer wore her raven locks in glamorous curls and went for full makeup, including a subtle smoky gray eye and a nude lip

Camila admitted last month that she felt she “couldn’t make this career anymore” after suffering burnout before the pandemic.

Despite appearing on the Paris show, Camila began to prioritize her mental health over working out during her forties.

Posting a photo of her lazily lounging with a cleavage blue top, she remarked, “One of the biggest things I learned during the pandemic was the importance of REST.

Animation: Wrapping up toasty, she opted for a black fur-lined coat as she kissed her fans

Gorgeous: Wearing the show’s hair and makeup, Camila increased her height wearing chunky lace-up boots with a wedge heel

“Before, I literally had no choice but to stop and stay still, I didn’t know what work-life balance was.”

Outside of work, Camila enjoys spending quality time with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The lovebirds have been inseparable since the summer of 2019, but they were friends even before they started dating.