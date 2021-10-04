Former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski bragged about killing two men before groping donor: police report





Trashelle Odom, who is married to an Idaho-based construction executive and Tory donor, said the comments made her fear for her safety, especially after her refusal of Lewandowski’s advances sparked a fit of rage that urged him to throw him a drink.

“I thought he was joking at first and tried to laugh about it,” Odom told police, adding that he did not appear to be drunk. That’s when Lewandowski went into specifics and said something like, I stabbed someone over and over again, killing him. ‘ He continued and shared that when he was older he stabbed a man in the back of the head, killing him as well. “

The story, along with Lewandowski’s “aggressive sexual advances”, made Odom visibly “intimidated, scared and fearful,” prompting another guest at the event to ask if she was okay. In fact, Odom alleges the incident was so egregious that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem texted Lewandowski to stop touching her.

Earlier this week, Noem was also forced to deny reports in the right-wing press that she was engaged in an extramarital affair with Lewandowski.

Lewandowski’s attorney, David Chesnoff, told NBC News that “the accusations and rumors seem to be changing by the minute and we won’t honor them with another response.”

Following the allegations made public, Lewandowski was fired from his post at the pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Action. John Odom, Trashelle’s husband, then released a statement to the Daily Mail thanking “President Trump for taking swift and decisive action.”

He also said his family “believes in law enforcement and hopes police and prosecutors use this information to prosecute.”

“For all of you who have information about the violent, harassing and traumatic behavior of this man, we encourage you to speak up. Accountability is absolutely necessary,” he added.

Noem also announced this week that she would be severing ties with the troubled ex-Trump aide.

On the afternoon of September 26, 2021, I was getting on a Las Vegas bus with my sister and several other people, including Matt Schlapp. During this time, I was personally invited to attend a dinner with Governor Kristi Noem by Jackie Siegal. I was told that due to the limited number of places I was the only one able to attend. Therefore, my family made other plans, and I changed my clothes and arrived at the event around 5:30 p.m. in Benihana’s private banquet hall. At the event there was seating, I was seated between Bubba Saulsbury and Corey Lewandowski. Almost immediately there were some friendly jokes between Bubba Saulsbury and GOP agent Chris DeWitt (present and across the table) where they called each other “Cheese Dick”. Lewandowski entered the conversation with the comment that his “cock is four inches larger than a normal cock”. From there Lewandowski started assaulting me by first stating that he trains twice a day, runs 400 miles a week, and that’s why he can last 8 hours straight. in bed. He went so far as to ask for the number of the suite I was staying in and indicated that he was staying in the “Elvis suite”, which I now know to be false. Finally, he showed me the key to his room, room 2991, which was next to my suite, 2989, where I was staying with my sister and children. Trying to change the subject, I asked Lewandowski about his wife and children, as I am very proud of the fact that I am married and happy with children. Mr. Lewandowski replied that “he does nothing with his wife, he has sex elsewhere”. At this time, he commented that Governor Noem is hot. I have a cell phone case and on the back it says “Mrs. Odom. ‘ Lewandowski saw this and obviously got mad at me and asked why I would have this. It was as if he thought he had a sense of ownership over me, from the start. He has repeatedly stated that “he is very powerful and can destroy anyone.” He said he was close to President Trump and could get anyone elected or eliminate anyone. The conversation turned to California when Lewandowski told me he was traveling there. I mentioned I was from a bad part of California near where he was traveling. It was then that Lewandowski told me that he “came from a bad part of Boston and that he had killed people”. At first I thought he was joking and tried to laugh about it. That’s when Lewandowski went into detail and said something like “when I was 10 years old, I stabbed someone over and over again, killing him”. He went on to say that when he was older he “stabbed a man in the back of the head, killing him as well.” These statements, coupled with his aggressive behavior and behavior, intimidated, frightened and feared me for my safety and that of my family members. I immediately tried to think of how I could gently extricate myself from Lewandowski while simultaneously trying to respect the event and stay close to others for safety reasons. His behavior was so aggressive that others started to notice him and another guest even came up to ask me if I was okay. I even texted my sister (and others) in a group message, “wtf”. Lewandowski watched me type, so I didn’t feel safe exposing more. Throughout dinner, Lewandowski willfully and mischievously engaged in behavior that scared and frightened me. He started to physically touch me. Lewandowski tried to hold my hand. I pushed him away. Lewandowski used his pinky finger to play with my hand. I pushed him away. Lewandowski grabbed the towel over my lap and touched my bare leg. I pushed him back and pulled my dress over my bare skin to keep him from touching me again. Lewandowski told me he was ‘sore from a workout’ and started showing where it hurt from a workout, on the side of his butt, and he touched me (without my permission or my desire). In the end, I believe I pushed him away about 10 times. When dinner arrived I was still very uncomfortable and Lewandowski’s behavior continued. He started ordering drinks for me, which I wasn’t drinking, so he finally drank them. He also ate directly from my plate and used my utensils. Sometimes he would try to play with my upper back with his fingertips. I have not eaten. I was finally able to get out of my seat and looked for Chris DeWitt and asked him to help me get away from Lewandowski. I retired to a small seating area and called my sister. When I hung up, I told her I loved her. Lewandowski was there following me and gave me a blatant look and demanded to know who I was talking to. I obeyed, my sister told her, out of fear. As I walked to the elevator, to the Verona Suite, where the hosts were hosting an after dinner reception on the 30th floor. There was an auction, speakers and socializing. Rick Kofoed was present as well as Lewandowski. We chose to take the stairs instead. Coming down the stairs, Lewandowski repeatedly commented: “Nice ass” for me. Rick apologized to me saying, “Corey does this a lot. It was obvious that my reactions to Lewandowski’s aggressive sexual stories, threats and advances were not normal for Lewandowski as Lewandowski finally threw his drink at me, hitting my dress, my shoes and my foot. When I confronted Lewandowski and asked him if he threw his drink at me, I think he called me stupid. I followed up and asked, “Did you call me stupid?” He replied, “Why, you don’t like it?” I spotted my sister and walked her in the elevator to the reception on the 30th floor. Please note that these were my first events as a member of the advisory board of this charity, so it was important for me to attend and support them. I did not expect to live this experience. While at the villa I saw Governor Noem and intended to introduce her to my sister and stepson, who had both joined me on the trip. Governor Noem told me that she texted Corey to stop touching me. It was confusing for my sister and my stepson. At one point, after briefly speaking with Governor Noem, Lewandowski appeared and immediately approached my stepson, sister, and me. He said he wanted a “private tour” and motioned for me to leave the band and take him on tour. I immediately refused and left with my sister and stepson. I went to the bar across the suite with my sister and stepson to try and escape Lewandowski and his harassment. I approached Mr. Dewitt and asked him why he hadn’t helped me. He said he told Stacey Kofoed, Rick Kofoed’s wife, so she could potentially help me. I went to the bar, Lewandowski followed. Stacey Kofoed and Chris DeWitt took me across the bar to get away from Lewandowski. Stacey said that “Corey is always like this.” Lewandowski kept moving and wrapped his arm around Ms. Kofoed to try and touch me. He touched my back to which I immediately adjusted my posture and gave me a mean look. Eventually Lewandowski left. Governor Noem is gone. I stayed to attend the other parts of the event and then wanted to go to my room as I wanted to take my family for ice cream on the Strip to try and calm myself down. As I walked towards the elevator, Rick Kofoed was exiting the elevator. He said he was really sorry. Stacey was talking to Corey. I took the elevator to my room, which I knew was next to Lewandowski. He was in the hallway. He looked angry and terrifying. It was very clear that he was not sorry for his actions but mad. He appeared sober in his speech and actions. I walked into my room crying and shaking because I wasn’t sure if I had just ruined everything my family had worked so hard to grow. My family told me he was pacing my room in the hallway while he was on the phone. However, I got together and took my family members for ice cream. After I was convinced to join friends at the Conrad Hotel, I did, but left quickly after drinking a glass of water. I made sure my family was with me when I got back to the hotel as I was afraid to know Lewandowski was staying next to me. I got a call from Mina Lu stating that Lewandowski grabbed her butt and screamed at Lewandowski in the morning. She added that he was leaving the hotel in 30 minutes. I intentionally waited about an hour in hopes that I could avoid it. I then left the hotel in the morning.

