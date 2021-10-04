Texas A&M upsets Tennessee’s No.20 in thrilling fashion – Texas A&M Athletics

Next match: Georgia 07/10/2021 | 7:00 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee. Texas A&M volleyball (10-4, 3-1 SEC) surprised nationally-ranked Tennessee (12-3, 4-1 SEC) Sunday afternoon, overtaking the Volunteers in an exciting five sets ( 24-26, 25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 17-15).

The win marks the fourth top 25 win under Laura “Bird” Kuhn and the first of the season for the Aggies. Setter Camille Conner was a timid kill from a triple-double, finishing with nine assists on .421 hits, 45 assists and 14 digs. Morgan christon compiled a record 21 kills, while Lauren Davis (16) and Destiny Cox (15) also returned two-digit numbers. Macy carrabine led the Aggies’ defensive efforts with 23 digs.

Lauren Davis first kill of the game in a 3-0 run gave A&M the 6-5 advantage. The Lady Vols responded with four straight points to jump ahead, before rushing 17-10. Christon’s second kill at the end of a long rally sparked A&M’s offense, as the Aggies began a 4-0 run, evidenced by two kills from Destiny Cox . A solo thing in the middle by Mallory talbert helped the Maroon & White take the Tennessee lead, tying the set at 21-all. Another block from Talbert tied the set at 24, before Lady Vols moved on to the 26-24 victory.

Tennessee took the lead early in the second quarter, before a kill of Camille Conner brought the Aggies back on hand, with a 7-5 deficit. The Lady Vols took their biggest lead of the set, but Davis and Talbert alone managed a 7-1 run to tie the set at 18-all. Talbert’s second ace dropped down the back line forced the Lady Vols to use a timeout with the set stalled at 21. The race continued and was highlighted by a Cox block and Madison Bowser off the bench to push A&M forward, before a Tennessee service error gave the Aggies the second set, 25-23.

Conner stepped into the scoring action in the third, registering back-to-back kills, despite the Aggies falling behind by two. The Lady Vols fended off the threat by jumping ahead, 12-7, before Christon hit his 11th double-digit performance of the season in a four-point streak to force a timeout in Tennessee. The Lady Vols used a 5-0 streak to take the lead in the bottom of the third, winning 25-17.

After a slow start in the fourth quarter, a pair of wins from Conner helped the Aggies work their way to level the frame at seven, before another victory by the fifth-year passer pushed A&M into the lead. A big blow away from Cox gave the Maroon & White a one point advantage, with a 19-18 advantage, before a block from Junior and Bowser extended their lead. A pair of Christon kills sealed the fourth for the Aggies, 25-21, to force a decisive fifth set.

A successful challenge from Kuhn turned an appeal in favor of the Aggies early on, as each team traded points. Conner’s ninth kill pushed A&M ahead, 6-5, while a Davis block and kill helped the visitors maintain a three-point advantage in the media hiatus. Davis and Christon continued to score away late in the set for the Maroon & White, as a Davis kill sealed the set, 17-15.

Texas A&M will return to Reed Arena next week for a two-game series with Georgia on October 7-8. Thursday’s game is marked by the Aggies’ annual Dig Pink game. On Friday, fans with a ticket to Saturday’s soccer game against Alabama receive free entry to the volleyball game by showing their ticket at the door. Additionally, the first 500 fans will receive a Reedling Brothers game day hat and a 12th centenary mini-statue of the man.

Texas A&M Head Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On the team fight

“We talk about the answer all the time and we managed those first two sets to get back into position. The fact that the team is starting to believe and earn their own points has totally reversed the momentum. I’m proud of them. fight and their arrival. to win this victory. “

At that of Camille Conner ability to manage the court

“Camille (Conner) is great at handling the pitch and making an impact in the critical moments. Her two blocks in the fifth were huge. She wants it with her way of competing, but she also keeps our team stable.”

