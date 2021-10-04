Serena Williams shines on the beach in a gorgeous silk dress – fans react



















03 October 2021 – 20:30 BST



Ahad Sanwari Serena Williams got the pulses racing with another gorgeous beachside snap, this time in a silk dress

Serena williams blew up social media with awesome shots on the beach and in the water. MORE: Serena Williams is the image of sophistication in a stunning all-black ensemble Her latest social media post continued to do so, as she unleashed a storm as she sat on a picnic blanket on the beach in a silk dress. The rose gold number almost looked like a luxurious nightgown and paired surprisingly well with her glowing skin in the sun. Loading the player … WATCH: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia show off their baking skills However, what took the photo to another level was the unusual picnic she sat next to, complete with a cheese board, bread, several fruits and berries, and a glass of wine. . “Mentally, here I am,” she captioned the photographs, along with emojis of all the different things that were on her cover. MORE: Serena Williams Positively Glows In Bodycon Dress In Beach Pics Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to shout out the tennis icon’s stunning new look, as well as to gush from the lavish broadcast right next to her. Serena’s picnic by the beach had fans wishing to be there with her One of them commented: “You and this set look so good !!! Another said: “The skin looks smooth,” and a third added: “If a person looked like a snack.” Many others have simply dropped heart-eyed and flame-eyed emojis. The sports superstar has served up several incredible beach photos over the summer, wowing fans alike she put on a sheer leopard print mini dress in September, it went down to her waist, which she used as a blanket for a tiny bikini with white strings. MORE: Serena Williams Channels Hot Girls Summer In Sensational Swimsuit Photos MORE: Serena Williams Gives Rare Glimpse Of Marriage To Alexis She shared another gorgeous snap more recently, this time from her pool, as she posed her head above the water and a glimpse of the hot pink swimsuit she was wearing. Serena captioned the photo with, “Weekend Thoughts: I Miss Summer Already,” and fans overwhelmingly agreed with her. The tennis star shared several awesome summer snaps However, her sister Venus couldn’t help but intervene, commenting, “Sounds familiar …”, which made several emojis laugh from their fans. Most fans just flooded his post with heart emojis, and one wrote, “WOW WOW WOW,” another hilariously adding, “Now you’re the one. [goat emoji] of images. “ Read more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

