Reds leave St. John’s with blue after being swept by Sea-Hawks

ST. JOHN’S, NL We don’t know exactly what they ate over the weekend, but it’s certain: The Memorial Sea-Hawks cooked at home as the men’s and women’s soccer teams won two games against the ‘University of Reds of New Brunswick. The last of four games at King George V Park in St. Johns came on Sunday afternoon when the Sea-Hawks’ men overcame a 2-0 deficit to shape a 3-2 win over UNB, who entered in the weekend as a sixth-ranked team. in the countryside. Nicole Torraville hugs teammate Holly O’Neill after the Sea-Hawks Memorial 3-1 win over the UNB Reds in an AUS women’s soccer game on Saturday at King George V Park in St. John’s. O’Neill, who scored twice in the game, also scored the Sea-Hawks’ only goal in a 1-0 win on Sunday that completed a Reds sweep. Memorial Athletics / Facebook Alex Dolomounts’ goal after 12 minutes of the second half completed the return of Memorial, who also scored goals by Hashem Khalifa and Jacob Grant. Simon Basillion and Roan Saengmeng scored for the Reds (5-3-0). Grant had scored twice and captain Harry Carter added the other count as the Sea-Hawks men won 3-1 in Saturday’s series opener. Tom Pheulpin responded for UNB. Jacob Grant has scored three goals in two games against UNB. Memorial athletics Sea-Hawks forward Emmanuel Dolo, who leads the Atlantic College Sports (AUS) men’s conference with eight goals, has not scored any this weekend but has helped five of his teams to six. goals. That gives him 14 points (8G, 6A), which on Sunday night was the highest of any player in the country. MSC | The Sea-Hawks’ Subway player today is Emmanuel Dolo! pic.twitter.com/zufInDGIPi Sea-Hawks Memorial (@MUNathletics) October 3, 2021 With the results, Memorial goes above 0.500 (4-3-1) and is tied for fourth in the conference with the Saint Marys Huskies (who played one game less). The women of the Sea-Hawks (6-2-0) have reached even higher heights. They are now alone in first place in the AUS standings, one point ahead of the defending and undefeated Cape Breton Capers (5-0-2), who have a game in hand. CSM | The Sea-Hawks’ Subway player today is Bethany Hynes! pic.twitter.com/cAwlh3NlSL Sea-Hawks Memorial (@MUNathletics) October 3, 2021 Holly ONeill was Memorial’s scoring star, scoring three goals this weekend. Two of them came in a 3-1 decision on Saturday which, with all due respect for Sunday’s men’s win, qualified as the homestand’s most spectacular win. A goal from Heidi Lauwerijssenof UNB (1-5-2) early in the second half meant the Sea-Hawks were leading 1-0 with less than 18 minutes left in regulation when they scored three goals in one. a little over five and a half minutes, both from ONeill and another from Zoe Rowe. Sydney Walsh – Contribution ONeills’ fifth goal of the campaign (the second-tallest among AUS women) was all Memorial needed in Sunday’s rematch, with eight saves by goalie Sydney Walshs giving Memorial his fourth shutout of the campaign . With no game scheduled for next Thanksgiving weekend, and with Memorial teams getting a pass a week later, the Sea-Hawks must continue the momentum gained over the weekend into ‘until October 22 in their next game when they visit Wolfville, Nova Scotia, to face Acadia.

