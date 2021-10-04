Alison Hammond “isn’t going to stop wearing sexy clothes or having sex with men”





This Morning star says she’s sorry for less confident plus-size women who would rather hide out of sight than fully embrace their lives Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now This morning’s presenters discuss Alison Hammond’s magazine cover

Alison Hammond says she’s sorry for the other plus-size women who are too embarrassed to go swimming, or wear sexy clothes, or even have sex because of their bodily concerns. The 46-year-old TV host says she loves her own body despite having spent years trying to change her figure. Alison, who is a size 28, landed a presenter position with ITV in 2003 after starring in Big Brother’s third series and was invited to appear on a diet show to kick off her career as a presenter which now sees her hosting This Morning one. day a week. She later tried to lose weight by getting a gastric band, but had to have it removed after her body rejected it and over the past year she was forced to change her exercise routines and diet after developing pre-diabetes during lockdown.















But to open up on his body and his vision of life at Fabulous magazine, Alison says she loves the body she’s in and wants other taller women to develop the same level of confidence as she does. Explaining that you only live once, Alison says: In my head, I’m thin. There’s a thin woman here with a lot of fat around her. I don’t realize how tall I am until I’m next to someone. But I am beautiful and a lovely person, and I know it. I’m not one of those people who hate me. I actually love myself. People get really angry, but what do they want from us? Go hide under a rock until we reach the size they want us to be? I know people who do.















“They won’t go swimming because of how they look. How sad is it? You might be hit by a bus tomorrow. I’m not going to stop my life. I love that they’re all so diverse. and different. Alison, who has been targeted by online trolls because of her weight, says she thinks it’s great to have different body shapes onscreen, but doesn’t understand the anger some people are pointing at. her just when she is herself. However, she adds that she is defiant in her approach to her own appearance and will not allow the opinions of others to demean her.















The cover of Alisons Fabulous magazine was unveiled last Friday before it was released last Sunday, and the main photo left her This Morning co-stars stunned. The former reality TV star was dazzled in a leopard-print coat and black dress, while one of the alternate covers showed her sitting on a chair dressed in black. This morning, chef Phil Vickery declared her blanket warm, while co-star Dermot OLeary said she looked great.

