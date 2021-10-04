Big reward offered after the assassination of a man from the Hudson Valley at work





A big reward is now being offered after a man from the Hudson Valley is robbed and murdered on the job. At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Newburgh City Police responded to 144 North Miller Street with a report of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying outside a taxi, unconscious and unconscious. The man was later identified as Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz, 51, of Newburgh. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police believe Arbayza De La Cruz was working as a taxi driver for Express Taxi when he was robbed by a group of men who, during

the course of this robbery shot him and left him in the street. The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives offered a cash reward of $ 5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those involved in this incident. Please call 845-569-7509. All calls will be kept confidential.

