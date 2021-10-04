Recover ™ and Polopiqué create a new partnership to accelerate circular fashion





ANGELS–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – In a new multi-year agreement, two textile industry innovators, Recover and Polopiqu, have teamed up to achieve sustainable manufacturing and provide end-to-end solutions for the fashion industry. Polopiqu is a leading textile company distinguished by its innovation and verticality. The Portuguese company masters all stages of the textile production process, from spinning, weaving and finishing, to the design and marketing of high quality products. By incorporating Recover fiber into their process, the two companies can support brands and retailers every step of the supply chain and create a simple solution for brands to produce fully sustainable garments, at scale. The Portuguese company is dedicated to scale up through the sustainable vertical integration of its production cycle into the industry value chain and its products to date contain at least 50% organic cotton and polyester recycled GRS certified. With the adoption of Recovers low-impact recycled cotton fiber, the company will further reduce its ecological footprint. By joining together, the two companies also offer increased global reach and proximity to the customer, Polopiqu already exporting to 47 countries and working with 1,065 partners worldwide and Recover creating new production centers in Bangladesh and Pakistan in 2021. , to support the current market. demand. Polopiqu and Recover bring decades of combined experience in their respective fields of the textile industry. As part of the new partnership, they both offer brands the opportunity to take advantage of the recycled cotton fibers recovered in all of its product lines, while helping them meet their sustainability goals and tackle the environmental problems created by the use of cotton. About recovery Recover is a leading materials science company and a global producer of high quality, low impact recycled cotton fibers and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly and competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for retailers and global brands, providing a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth generation family business with more than 70 years of history in the textile industry, Recover’s mission is to evolve its proprietary technology to have a lasting positive impact on the environment and to partner with brands. / retailers and other changes. – decision makers to achieve industry sustainability goals. Recover was honored in Fast businesss Innovation by Design Awards 2021 in the Sustainability and Materials categories. For more information visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media. About Polopiqu Polopiqu was born in 1996 and is today a world reference in the textile sector. The company stands out for its innovation, sustainability and verticality. It is one of the few completely vertical textile companies, controlling production from spinning, weaving / knitting and finishing to sewing. She produces for the biggest fashion groups around the world, including Inditex. For more information visit https://www.polopique.pt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005069/en/Recover%25E2%2584%25A2-and-Polopiqu%25C3%25A9-create-a-new-partnership-to-accelerate-circular-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos