Bride forced to throw away ‘dream’ wedding dress after destroying it during 75-foot climb

A bride’s beautiful wedding dress was ready for the trash after being cut in half by her husband to accommodate a safety harness, then smeared with mud as she rappelled down a cliff

A daredevil bride was forced to throw away her dream wedding dress after she climbed a towering rock wall while wearing it, 75 feet above the ocean.

Jill Young, 48, and her husband Robert, 52, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on a cliff overlooking the sea in front of just four guests in July this year.

The adventurous couple, who met on a dating site in 2018, hosted the ceremony at Acadia National Park in Maine, USA, and returned the next day to climb the rock.

The mum-of-two’s beautiful bodycon ivory sheath dress with lace overlay was cut “like a cesarean” by new husband Robert to accommodate her safety harness.

And if butchering the dress wasn’t enough for the bride, she managed to make it so muddy on the thrilling climb that she was only worthy of the trash afterwards.



















Picture: Kennedy News and Media / Hailey and Joel Crabtree)











Jill, from High Point, NC, US, said: “The day after the wedding I climbed the same cliff that we got married on in the dress and we had an audience of people who applauded and applauded.

“It was right over the ocean. I felt completely safe climbing into the robe as I had to make a big hole in it for the harness.

“Robert cut the hole while I was wearing it and he said it felt like he was giving me a cesarean.

“I felt silly when I was climbing, but it was worth it and the photos we got were amazing.

“The dress was all muddy afterwards and I left it in a trash can.

















Picture: Kennedy News and Media / Hailey and Joel Crabtree)





















Picture: Kennedy News and Media)







“It was the dress of my dreams but I decided to destroy it because I was never going to wear it again.

“It was fun. I knew my daughters would one day want to pick out their own dress so that it would never be worn again anyway.

“We’re really an outdoor couple. We do something all the time, rafting or rock climbing, and we travel every weekend.”

The day before the climb, Jill had walked through the mud to marry dentist Robert at the top of the cliff, then they spent their mini moon climbing and whale watching.

The couple chose to get married in Maine because vacation home owner Jill grew up there.

Jill said: “We planned to run away, but my mom was going to be in Maine at the same time, so we let her be our witness.



















Picture: Kennedy News and Media)











“We didn’t want any fuss, but my mom accidentally told my daughter so my daughters came too.

“It was really foggy and we moved the wedding because there was going to be 45mph hail winds later in the day.”

The daring duo met on a dating site in 2018 and while Jill introduced Robert to the dizzying heights of rock climbing, he insisted she explore under the waves with scuba diving lessons.

Robert asked the question two years later while the duo were scuba diving in Mexico.

Jill said: “We got to the bottom and he was pulling on my tank.

“I’m known for not putting on straps and he’s going to hang something that I forgot so I thought that was what he was doing but I turned around and he had a ring on.













“I swam because I was in shock and when we got to the top he asked if I was going to answer him and I said ‘yes’.

“It was surreal and I wasn’t expecting it. We’re quite adventurous and outdoor enthusiasts.

“I brought him into the world of hiking and stunt hunting and he got me diving and I was really scared of sharks.

“I told him that if he wanted me to learn to dive he should take the lessons with me, so he started the lessons again even though he was already certified.

“I don’t think it was love at first sight but we fell in love pretty quickly.

“He’s kind, sweet, intelligent, caring, he puts me first and no one has ever loved me like him.”

