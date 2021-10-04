Paris Fashion Week SS22 Givenchy show





For his first live show experience as Creative Director, Matthew M. Williams delivered his vision for the future of the luxury fashion house with Givenchy’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection. Expressing an emerging blend of luxury and utility, sumptuousness and austerity, along with imperfect beauty and humanity, the range for men and women carries a distinct emotional intensity often absent in the luxury and luxury sector. the fashion. “For the SS22 collection, I wanted to build on the tradition of Givenchy’s history while really looking to the future. To achieve this, I have worked with people I admire from different disciplines and who have truly unique perspectives, including artist Josh Smith, whose iconic work is incorporated throughout the collection, and musician Young Thug, who created the entire score for the show. The collaboration and this collection give people a remarkably immersive and special experience. Matthew M. Williams said. Williams’ SS22 collection develops a tension between extravagance and discipline, tradition and today. Defined by intense contrast in clothing, the range celebrates Givenchy’s tradition, delivering the strength of classicism and subversion through experimentation with materials and construction using expert techniques to create timeless silhouettes. Presenting a collision of eras and influences, the clothes are intentionally layered and juxtaposed in the ranges for men and women. In addition to traditional masculine couture textiles, mohair wools, Napa leathers, cotton herringbones and Prince of Wales check are bonded with neoprene to create sculpted corsets and basques developed from Monsieur de Givenchys’ archives, as well. than conventional shorts, minis and costumes. The masterful raw edges, the delicate Broderie Anglaise, the tulle and the transparencies serve as striking details to the diverse range. While the complex tools, “woven basket” leather goods, macramé and raffia serve to further express Givenchy’s emerging urban know-how. First revealed at this year’s Met Gala, Givenchy’s new “Kenny” bag is branded with iconic Matthew M. Williams hardware handles and Love Locks. As the blend of luxury and utility continues with the “Neo-Antigona”, which reinvents a classic home transport option, and the “4G” multifunctional backpack fitted with mounts. Experimentation is an integral part of the shoes in the SS22 collection with a contemporary interpretation of the clog in short and cropped styles with an integrated and molded TPU heel. Other silhouettes include women’s sandals marked “4G” and a durable, fully knitted shoe that experiments with comfort, craftsmanship and figure. Matthew M. Williams also worked with American artist Josh Smith to incorporate works of art into the SS22 collection. Bright, bold colors work in unison with Givenchy’s traditional palette, with signature mowers, pumpkins and various personal “totems” that lend an air of lightness to clothing and accessories. Speaking about the collaboration, Josh Smith said, “Matt showed up to my studio and we started cooking together… we made some delicious things. We burned stuff and it was good too. Matt brought a take-out bag to Paris and shared it all with his sharp creative team. This collection is a miracle. Sky is the limit. Thanks for taking a look. Interestingly, Young Thug provided the soundtrack for Givenchy’s SS22 show. Sharing exclusively new material and the first tracks of his upcoming second studio album, Punk, scheduled for release on October 15. Check out the collection above and watch the Givenchy SS22 runway show at Paris Fashion Week below. For a more contemporary fashion, Fucking Awesome returned for FW21 with a wide array of offerings.

