In fashion: a direct mirage for the consumer?

Just as the crowd that speaks directly to consumers wins Warby Parker is public and everyone is rushing to be more than you, a new day is dawning.

With this come renewed questions about old assumptions.

Everyone from Wall Street to the C-suite is talking about the value of getting as close to buyers as possible, cutting out all the middlemen, building brand power and hopefully profits.

But the profits are still hard to come by, even with the hype machine roaring. Revolutionaries d-to-c are becoming the establishment now they will have to defend this territory.

Simeon Siegel, a BMO Capital analyst and one of the most intellectual students of retail on Wall Street, dropped a 27-page deep dive last week, saying not all DTCs are cracked to be.

In it, Siegel presents himself not as a d-to-c denial but as a wholesale realist and challenges what has become conventional wisdom in retailing with questions that every business will eventually have to answer. by herself.

There are qualitative reasons to go straight to the consumer, Siegel told WWD. Businesses want control of their brand, businesses want to own their consumer data. I don’t want it at all. What we found is that the reason for going straight is qualitative, not quantitative. Overall, companies that have turned to direct management have not seen the increase in revenue, have not seen the increase in profitability. Wholesale is the profitable channel.

The argument is not nuanced, the argument is not opinionated, the argument is empirical, he said.

Siegels’ reading of industry-wide financial data showed that increasing d-to-c activity did not increase company-level revenues, gross margins, margins on merchandise, [earnings before interest and taxes] margins or EBIT dollars.

The research draws on decades of retail history, assembling the picture of different publicly available datasets from across the industry. It ranges from Capri Holdings’ 2018 EBIT margins (which were 23.9% for wholesale and 16.1% for d-to-c) to a direct comparison which showed that the gross margins of Ralph Lauren Corp. in 2019 exceeded those of d-to-c Abercrombie & Fitch Co. by 230 basis points.

Wholesale is this huge business, Siegel said. Despite all the talk about the death of department stores, their revenues are still considerably higher than those of any brand other than Nike. The question for me is: what does it mean that every major brand is now championing directing? Is it offensive? Is it defensive? And what are the motivations?

Perhaps the shift from wholesale to d-to-c is a signal that the boardroom sees wholesale as being sidelined, he said. It is a recognition that they are great. What we see if we look at history is that brands get big and brands get profitable if they embrace wholesale.

This would force the big brands not to seek relevance and try to catch up with d-to-c start-ups, but to enter new territory after conquering what used to be the world of fashion and which is now d-to-c. a larger universe.

Direct-to-consumer selling is clearly the modern approach to brand-building retailing, but it doesn’t seem like the ultimate end, either.

Business and buzz exist on different levels.

For the moment, Wall Street is currently paying for future growth.

The moment Warby parker is a good example, with revenues of $ 487.5 million in the last four quarters and an enterprise value of $ 6.2 billion after its direct listing, which puts the value of Eyewear Disruptors at 12. , 6 times revenue despite losses, according to S&P Capital IQ. (In contrast, Nordstrom Inc., with revenue of $ 13.4 billion and enterprise value of $ 8.4 billion, is trading at 0.6 times revenue despite EBITDA of $ 852 million. of dollars.)

Unless the next generation gets the pass Jeff Bezos got with Amazon and the opportunity to keep losing money as they grow up for another decade, they’re going to suffer a growing pressure to prove that they can also be big and profitable if they are to keep their new Wall Street backers happy.

Direct-to-consumer selling has already moved from a purely digital notion to one that encompasses physical stores and the web. Is it flexible enough to keep evolving and wholesaling as well?



If fashion business models follow the trends set on the design side, everything old will end up being renewed.

