Dame Helen Mirren leads models on Paris Fashion Week show

Dame Helen Mirren led a host of celebrities along the catwalk on Sunday afternoon, as L’Oréal launched its final show at Paris Fashion Week. Dressed in a patterned costume, towering platforms and dramatic makeup, the actress looked far from herself as she helped the brand unveil its SS22 line. Pascal Le segretainGetty Images Although it had been torrential rain all morning, the skies cleared for the outdoor show – though a patch of bad weather wouldn’t have fazed Lady Helen. “I’m English, I can do it,” the actress said, adding that she was more concerned with her heels. ‘I’m going down [the catwalk] like a giant, she said. “I love them, because it’s nice to suddenly be a few inches taller, especially when you’re surrounded by all those gazelles.” Dame Helen, 76, was joined by other L’Oréal ambassadors Amber Heard and Camila Cabello, who paraded in a feathered pink jumpsuit and Giambattista Valli dress respectively. The stars were joined by models including Soo Joo Park, Liya Kebede and Isabeli Fontana for the show, which was staged with a view of the Eiffel Tower. Stéphane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images The event, which also marked the 50th anniversary of L’Oréal’s slogan “Because You’re Worth It”, aimed to celebrate the empowerment of women and showcase the cause L’Oréal Stand Up Against Street Harassment, which educates and encourages women to express themselves. against the problem. Models and celebrities paraded the runway through a crowd of white-clad dancers, with t-shirts emblazoned with slogans like “Feminist and Feminine.” “We thought it was important to make a [runway show] who is an activist, ”said Délphine Viguier-Hovasse, global president of the brand, backstage. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Dame Helen also expressed her support for the cause. “When I got to London I was about 17 or 18. I would say twice a week a guy was exposing himself to me, whether on the tube, [or] walking down the street, ”she explained. “When I was 25, that stopped happening. It had nothing to do with attractiveness, everything to do with power, bullying, victimization. Heard also praised L’Oréal for its initiative which, since its launch in March 2020, has trained 400,000 people to intervene safely when they are victims or witnesses of harassment in public spaces. “I never thought that in a million years I would wish or feel excited to be in a fashion show,” Heard said, admitting she suffers from stage fright. Marc PiaseckiGetty Images “But I feel incredibly honored to be able to do this with L’Oréal Paris, because it’s a brand that embodies the very essence of women’s empowerment. It is the mark of femininity and feminism; it’s the perfect expression of both, and they do it through initiatives like Stand Up. ‘ Paris Fashion Week wraps up this week, ending a month of parades in London, New York and Milan. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

