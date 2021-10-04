Ayresome Primary School in Middlesbrough asks parents to dress ‘properly’





A NORTHEAST school divided opinions after asking parents to “dress appropriately” and stop dropping off their children in dressing gowns.

Ayresome Elementary School reportedly told parents they should wear appropriate attire when dropping off and collecting earlier this week.

The school, which is on Worcester Street, reportedly said the rules would apply to those entering the school yard. But on social media, hundreds of parents and guardians remained divided – although an overwhelming majority appeared to support the school’s message. Read more: Hospital confirms Teesside airport crash trio are in stable condition In support, Katie Cook said: “I’m not surprised, to be fair (it) amazes me how people go to the supermarket – (I) completely agree with the school having standards, no excuse. ” The school is in Middlesbrough Photo: GOOGLE Andrew Quinn said: “I will never understand why people don’t take the time to get dressed before taking the kids to school. “Have respect for yourself, not just for yourself but for your children so that they will grow up having the same respect.” Gemma Louise Pritchard, who suggested this was not setting a good example for children, did not appear to support the movement. “Who are we to judge” But not everyone was convinced and supported the school’s decision, with some saying they were focused on getting their child to school on time. Dawn Wilson said she thought “it doesn’t really matter” what parents wear as long as their kids are on time. She said: “It really matters what parents wear to drop off the kids, as long as the kids are dressed appropriately for school and on time. “Who are we to judge why the parent is not dressed appropriately.” Claire Gail added: “As a teacher, I am happy that they take their children to school and protect them.” It comes as a school in Darlington received backlash for making the same announcement, asking parents to avoid wearing pajamas five years ago. Read more: Debate at the school gate – views on the controversial “pajama letter” Darlington’s Skerne Park Academy was at the center of a national debate after parents said wearing pajamas had no impact on their child’s education. At the time, parents said they focused more on getting their child to school on time, rather than making sure he adheres to a dress code. The D&S Times has contacted Ayresome Elementary School for comment. What do you think? Let us know in the comments on our website or on social media!

