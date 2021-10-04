Turning plastics into products





Waste2Wear has been transforming plastics into products since 2007, making it a true pioneer in the industry. Founder and textile engineer, Monique Maissan is always at the forefront of innovation. The company not only provides the highest quality fabrics and products made from both post-consumer plastic bottles (RPET) and both pre-discharge and pre-ocean and post-consumer (RPP) household appliances; they are technologically leading with their blockchain and recycling insurance services. Fighting the fake RPET Since RPET meets the same high standards as virgin polyester, but costs more to produce, up to 50% of the material advertised as RPET is estimated to be fake. This goes against the environmental concept behind the production of recycled fabrics which is to help rid the world of excess plastic. In 2019, Waste2Wear’s R&D department developed a unique, patent-pending (RA-3) * recycling assurance chemical test method. This test proves whether the fabric is made from recycled bottles, and if so, what percentage. It is verified by Wessling, one of the world’s most respected testing laboratories, making it the first independent and international standard RPET test method. The RA-3 test can assess any fabric, yarn, fiber, granules, flakes, and hard plastics. Products which pass the strict chemical analysis, proving that they have RPET content, receive an EU approved Waste2Wear / Wessling certificate as well as test reports. Maissan says: We are delighted that Wessling is independently verifying our RA-3 Recycling Assurance Test. The RA-3 certificate ensures that fabrics that pass the test contain recycled materials, giving confidence to any brand caring enough to use the RPET. It also identifies counterfeits to make sure companies aren’t duped into selling counterfeit RPETs. Block chain Waste2Wear was the first company in the textile industry to implement innovative blockchain technology throughout its supply chain to provide full transparency and traceability of materials. Scannable material locks retain accurate information at every step of the supply chain, eliminating the risk of misusing subcontractors or adding virgin materials to production. Our customers choose to be more sustainable by using RPET post-consumer plastic bottles in their textiles. They value the high quality fabrics we produce for them and the security of supply offered by our blockchain solution. We offer the blockchain service to any business, whether or not they use our products, once we have audited their supply chain to verify that they meet our high standards. said Maissan. Innovation Waste2Wear is the only company in the world to manufacture new products from old household appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and other polypropylene products. This type of plastic is one of the most abundant in the world, yet only about 1% of polypropylene is recycled. We are determined to make a positive impact through our unique method of making sustainable RPP bags and packaging and even face masks from this waste, for which we have won several innovation awards, including the most recent. and the coveted Sustainable Business Award 2021 from the European Union. China Chamber of Commerce. The R&D department is constantly innovating to recycle different types of plastic waste to give it a new sustainable life. For the latest news on these developments, visit www.waste2wear.com Learn more about Waste2Wear, their unique technologies and circularity: fashionunited.uk/news/fashion/waste2wear-a-crisis-turned-an-opportunity/2021031954558 * Three-step insurance test for recycling

