Monclers First Perfumes Revealed – WWD

PARIS – Like its fashion, Moncler’s first fragrances – for women and for men – blend high-tech elements with a luxurious heritage.

Called Moncler Pour Femme and Moncler Pour Homme, the fragrances – which will release from Tuesday – draw inspiration from nature, exploration and discovery, key long-standing facets of the top sportswear brand. range.

“The initial idea was to take the form of a bottle that you find when you are in the mountains,” explains Philippe Benacin, Chairman and CEO of Interparfums SA, which holds the perfume license for Moncler. He added that in fact, the mountains and the great outdoors inspired the whole project.

Moncler’s 150ml refillable bottle features a rectangular LED display in the middle, allowing light messages to be displayed in scrolling red letters. These can be personalized with a Bluetooth powered smartphone app.

The “borraccia” shape of the bottles is supposed to reflect the sporting roots of the house, and the silver ribbing of the bottle is reminiscent of the quilting of Moncler down jackets.

While the ladies’ bottle features a clear glass through which the amber juice of the perfume can be seen and a white Moncler label, the men’s version is topped with a silver tempered effect and a black brand label. The shapes of the two vials differ slightly, with the iteration for women being more rounded at the base.

The outer packaging is in matt cardboard with the Moncler logo and the brand’s signature felted patch.

Perfume is the Italian brand’s new product category, which includes jackets, ready-to-wear and accessories.

Innovation was important for the perfume project.

“When you walk into a Moncler store, you smell the innovation. You feel like you are at the forefront of a lot of things, ”said Benacin.

The Moncler Genius project, for example, is a creative hub involving guest designers.

Each Moncler Eau de Parfum contains a Mountain Woods accord, exclusive to the brand and formulated by Givaudan perfumers. The fragrances contain a blend of natural and high-tech ingredients.

“The Mountain Woods accord is the common thread between feminine and masculine scent,” perfumer Nisrine Grillié said in a statement. “For its woody and exterior side, we used cedar wood. For the stylish sophistication of the house, we worked with amber saturation. With Antoine Maisondieu, we added sandalwood for its creamy and comforting warmth.

Moncler Pour Femme is a woody musky fragrance designed by Grillié and Quentin Bisch. The top of the fragrance features a “Powdery Snow” accord.

“You feel the very wide spaces, the clean air,” Benacin said.

“Quentin Bisch and I wanted to preserve the freshness and minerality of snow with the warm and comforting sensuality of woody notes”, continues Grillié. “Moncler Pour Femme needed to smell powder like fresh snow, but with the feeling that you really want to wrap yourself in it. Think of the fresh powder snow on top of a mountain with the sunlight shining through the snowflakes – this is the exclusive Powdery Snow accord we have created for this fragrance.

Other notes include Italian bergamot, sambac jasmine and heliotrope, as well as the Mountain Woods accord, which contains notes of amber, cedarwood and sandalwood that blend with natural vanillin.

Moncler Pour Homme is a woody aromatic created by Maisondieu and Christophe Raynaud that aims to channel the beauty of an alpine forest with an intoxicating dose of woody notes. Here, Moncler’s exclusive Alpine Green accord is paired with a note of clary sage.

“The Alpine Green accord is a very refined top note, before Moncler Pour Homme goes into the more raw and woody elements of the heart and base notes,” Maisondieu said. “Cedarwood can be quite dry, so sandalwood envelops cedarwood, and musk creates a kind of cushion for it. Vetiver is a very complex woody note. It is both fresh and oaky – it also contains citrus elements and a lot of sophistication.

The Mountain Woods accord, more accentuated in the masculine scent, has been added for a cocooning and earthy background that is fused with vetiver.

“For Christophe Raynaud and I, the idea was to play against the fresh and green element of the Alpine Green accord with aromatic touches of pine resin, sage and cypress,” continues Maisondieu. “To this end, Moncler Pour Homme is very modern in the sense that it has a long drying time. It doesn’t really follow the formal construction of a traditional scent.

Moncler CEO Remo Ruffini and his team worked closely with Interparfums on the fragrance creation process.

Benacin and Ruffini were in contact a long time ago about a possible tie-up with a perfume, but discussions only started in earnest a few years ago.

Moncler fragrances will launch first on Tuesday in a tight distribution of around 200 doors, with three or four doors per country, and online. In the United States, it will be at Bloomingdale’s and in the United Kingdom, at Selfridges, for example. Around 50 Moncler boutiques will also present the perfumes before a wider roll-out early next year, while between 2,000 and 3,000 outlets will sell the perfumes.

The 150 ml. EDP ​​has a suggested retail price of 180 euros; the 100 ml. EDP ​​of 120 euros, and the 60 ml. EDP ​​of 80 euros.

Interparfums executives would not discuss the projections, but industry sources estimate that Moncler fragrances could generate € 100 million in retail sales in their first year on the market.

Advertising for them will be halted in January.

In June 2020, it was announced that Moncler had signed a worldwide license with Interparfums SA for the production and distribution of branded perfumes and fragrance-related products. The license will expire on December 31, 2026, but could be extended for five years.

Under the agreement, the products will be distributed to Moncler single-brand stores as well as certain department stores, specialty stores and travel stores.

Moncler was founded in 1952 in Grenoble, France, and is now based in Italy. Ruffini took over the company in 2003. It manufactures and distributes clothing and accessories in Moncler boutiques, as well as in department stores and multi-brand doors.

Interparfums was founded by Philippe Benacin and Jean Madar in 1982. The prestigious perfume brands that it develops, manufactures and distributes include, among others, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Montblanc and Van Cleef & Arpels. Interparfums owns Lanvin fragrances and Maison Rochas, its two fashion and perfume businesses.

