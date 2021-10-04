Fashion
Enter the world of digital fashion
The other day, I was scrolling through the Instagram reels, typical of a lonely Sunday afternoon, and I came across a video of a woman in a sci-fi look dress. My interest peaked, I would surely look “chic” in this dress. I looked further to find that the dress was actually some kind of graphic illusion and part of a much larger field of fashion called Digital Fashion. And as we wrap up Fashion Month (September), I thought to myself why not dive into this mysterious and too good to be true world of digital fashion.
Learn more about digital mode (also known as virtual mode)
According to Wikipedia:
Digital fashion is the visual representation of clothing constructed using computer technologies and 3D software.
Simply put, digital fashion is the digitally altered clothing or accessories on your body. It’s like those YouTube ads for FaceTune that can change your body shape or add a touch of makeup to your face. Instead of makeup, it’s clothes! The bottom line is that digital fashion houses can only add an outfit to a photo (or video), and that’s only good for posting to social media. But in my opinion, isn’t that why we buy beautiful clothes? If you haven’t done it on Instagram, have you even worn it?
There are different companies that are working on digital fashion. Most often the company called Dress-X. The way it works is you go to the website, choose clothes, upload a photo that they can impose the outfit on, and pay. And in a while, abracadabra, you have a picture of you wearing a pretty, gorgeous outfit. Besides Dress-X, there are Republiqe, The Manufacturer, Rtfkt, Tribute, Replicant and XR Couture. Now the outfits on these websites can range from chic everyday looks to crazy cyberpunk. Obviously, it makes sense to go for the craziest outfits, as there’s a good chance you’ll never buy them (or find them) in a store.
Now, as a CBSE student, no analysis is complete without a column of pros and cons. So, I draw my results below. Also, just between you and me, I find it hard to find any drawbacks (and clearly I’m not biased).
Say yes to digital fashion
Number one, he’s waistless. Gone are the days when you went to a store in size six and walked out with a pair of size fourteen jeans, it’s time for clothes to hug all my curves the right way. Seeing that this is just a photo, the people (or the AI) editing the photo can just make it match me perfectly.
Number two, we just might beat the fast fashion show. Let’s face it, if we want cheap yet gorgeous clothes, we find ourselves piling up the stalked clothes in the aisles of fast fashion brands. And guess what, it’s really fishy of us since the mass production of these clothes is dangerous for the environment. According to a calculation published in an article by Forbes about digital fashion startup Dress-X:
The total carbon footprint [at Dress-X] to produce a digital item is 95% less than the average production of a physical garment.
Finally, how can we ignore the ostentatious and extravagant clothes that you can find in digital fashion stores.
The fall to opt for digital fashion
It might seem expensive considering that all you get is a photo in an outfit and not really the outfit itself. On top of that, you can only have one photo with the purchased look. After a purchase, you have no margin for error, this photo is your only shot. If you like to post more than one at a time, you will need to pay for them separately.
This brings us to the last problem (no, not like Sherlock Holmes) the world of digital fashion is in its infancy. There are a lot of quirks to work out, and the AI / editing tech needs more time to be perfect enough to replace new clothes.
