Amalfi Coast takes train trip to win Ontario fashion – Horse Racing News





Jockey Justin Stein guides the Amalfi Coast to victory in the $ 150,000 Ontario Fashion Stakes at Woodbine Racecourse. The Amalfi Coast is owned by Terra Racing Stable and driven by Kevin Attard. Woodbine / Michael Burns Photo





The Amalfi Coast made a last-to-first effort with a land-saving trip to Ontario Fashion’s Year 3 at Woodbine on October 3, smashing the rail with jockey Justin Stein. Kevin Attard’s trainee was last on an early call from the six-stadium contest and was positioned for a closing bid on the turn. Jeannie’s Beepbeep, who dueled with Ima Beast on the back stretch, suffered a serious injury in the turn and had to drift to the outer rail as competitors sailed around her. Stein was able to guide the Amalfi Coast to the rail to avoid trouble and find a hole to squeeze through Ima Beast and delay a late summer Sunday closing effort. Jeannie’s beep was euthanized due to his injuries, according to Ron Gierkink of the Daily Racing Form. The Amalfi Coast was favored at 4-5 and paid $ 3.70, $ 3.00 and $ 2.10. Attard conditions the Amalfi Coast for owner / breeder Terra Racing Stable. The 5 year old mare has now won victories in this year’s G2 Royal North, as well as previous editions of the Sweet Briar Too Stakes and G2 Bessarabian. Rival Boardroom got the best of her on her last departure, the G3 Seaway, but was a scratch compared to Ontario Fashion. The final time for all six stages was 1: 09.40, with fractional times of: 22.95,: 46.10 and: 57.78. Summer Sunday was second, followed by Golden Vision. Amalfi Coast was raised in Ontario and is the daughter of Tapizar and Understand mare Include Katherine. See the full table here. <a href="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6bea04b&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=69&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a6bea04b" border="0" alt=""/></a> New to the Paulick Report? Click here to sign up for our daily email newsletter to stay up to date with this and other stories happening in the Thoroughbred industry.

