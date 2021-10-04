Uncle Mia! Adamari Lopez, who shines brightly in a short, tight white dress, sighs!

Adamari lopez Her beauty does not surprise us Seems After changing bodies all year round Through diet and exercise. Faithful to his practices, despite the difficult times he went through following his departure Tony costa And overcoming the culinary ordeals while on vacation in Europe, Alanas’ mother shocked audiences with her new show, As Se Bila.

If a week ago He shone like never before William levy Wearing a very glamorous dress in a spectacular pink tone, he was again today in a short white dress with long legs, very short and fitted, which looks unimaginable and made the body more open.

The gorgeous white of the dress was paired with a radiant silver metallic-looking hornet, which covered her deep v-neckline and ended in a flirtatious high neckline.

IG Adamari López

My handsome men, new week This is how we dance … Today, See Strange, white dress, turtle, hair back, makeup a little simple… What do you think? “

IG Adamari López

Tony Costa has moved from his stories in Spain to Madrid with his zumba classes for another professional dedication. They both shared the same post: Photo of the little girl Alana In his riding lessons, the coach brought up his parents and no one hesitated to share a photo of their daughter even though their names were attached to the screen.

IG Tony Costa

Is reconciliation far? The reunion seems to be Tony’s wish, but time flies and this time his fans wait not knowing what to expect.