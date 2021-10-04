A woman who lends her sister-in-law her wedding dress retracts

A woman who agreed that her sister-in-law could borrow her wedding dress for her big day asked if it was unreasonable to later withdraw the offer after learning that his wife had not been invited.

The anonymous woman, from the United States, who is same-sex married, explained in aRedditpost how her brother’s fiancé asked to borrow her wedding dress for her big day because she “liked it so much”.

She initially agreed to lend him the dress, adding that she was “delighted” that she meant a lot to her.

But after learning that his own wife was not invited to the wedding at the behest of her sister-in-law’s homophobic parents, she demanded to get the dress back.

In the message, the woman explained, “She tells me her parents gave her hell for inviting me and my wife because they don’t like her for” obvious “reasons.

An anonymous woman, from the United States, posted on Reddit asking if she was unreasonable in not wanting her brother’s fiancé to use her wedding dress. In the photo, stock image

The woman went on to say that after “a lot of fighting” the parents of the groom decided that she could come to the wedding without her partner, to whom she wrote: “I will not come unless my wife comes. “

After asking her brother to return her wedding dress, she revealed that her sister-in-law was “stunned” that she had changed her mind and came “crying and begging her” to leave it to her.

She added that her own parents later tried to persuade her to let her sister-in-law borrow the dress despite the circumstances – reminding her how strong their “bond” was.

However, many were quick to turn to the comments section to call out the groom, brother, and any parents involved.

“Choices have consequences,” wrote one. “Your LIS chooses not to invite you and your wife to the wedding. The consequence is that she is not allowed to use your wedding dress.

A second advised, “Ask her fanatic parents to fund her dress. Also send the value of the gift you would have given him and donate it to an LGBT + charity of your choice on behalf of his parents. ‘

Elsewhere, a third wrote: “If your wife is not well enough to be invited for ‘obvious reasons’, neither is the dress you married her in.”

An outraged fourth commentator added: “I’m glad your brother got your dress back for you. Frankly, I think he, your parents, and the bride should have stood up for you and your wife when making the guest list.

Commentators on the post were outraged by the poster’s family members and their homophobic treatment of him

– Your wife is part of the groom’s family. It is completely wrong of them to exclude it.

Another thought her brother could have done more, writing: “Your brother was seriously going to exclude his own sister-in-law from his marriage ?? And are they still trying to get you to lend your own wedding dress for a wedding that your spouse is excluded from? No Madam.’

However, a privileged few said they were sorry for the sister-in-law – adding that it is her homophobic parents who are to blame.

“I feel for SIL though. But she should have seen him come with his parents. It can’t be the first time they’ve said something. They should have paid for their own wedding so they could invite whomever they wanted without conditions, ”one wrote.

A second commented: “She complained about her parents and spoke out about it several times. But since they control her financially, she does what they ask her to do ”, while a third added:

“My little side said to let her wear it, to go and continue telling the offending family how much your wife loved you in it.” But that would just be mean to your SIL and your innocent brother.