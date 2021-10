Amelia Hamlin spotted flirting at Paris Fashion Week party

She is single and more than ready to mingle! Fresh out of her split with Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin was back on the lookout Friday night at a private Paris Fashion Week party, Page Six has learned exclusively. Amelia looked like she was ready to go out again, a source told us. She was hanging out with a group of girlfriends and flirting with a lot of guys. The insider noted that Hamlin, 20, arrived at the event hosted by Diplo and famous Los Angeles and New York stages Andrei Gillott and Stephen Vincent with a group of fellow models around 2 a.m. They were quickly escorted to the VIP DJ booth, where they danced. , chatted with men and drank bottles of Clase Azul tequila. Page Six has contacted the representative of Hamlins for comment. Hamlins’ Night in the City of Light comes less than a month after she decided to quit with Disick, 38. At the beginning of September, a source told Us Weekly that Hamlin was the one who ended things with the reality TV star, who is 18 years her senior and shares three young children with ex Kourtney Kardashian. Days later, Hamlin’s mother Lisa Rinna took to the news via social media. The 58-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wildly commented on an Instagram post about parting with a pink smiley face emoji. Hamlin and Disick were first romantically linked in October 2020 after attending Kendall Jenners birthday party together. Disick, 38, and Hamlin, 20, ended their romance in September. iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID According to our source, Hamlin had his pick of well-connected singles during the epic Parisian party this weekend, which took place at the Jardins du Presbourg. Italian businessman Tommy Chiabra who has been linked to Selena Gomez and Jessica Szohr was in attendance, as well as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Duke Nicholson, Jack Nicholson’s grandson and former Bella Hadids flame. Despite the strict cellphone-free photo policy of the events, Page Six obtained images of Diplo streaking through a room full of familiar faces. Other notable guests included Brooklyn Beckham and her fiance Nicola Peltz; DJs Chantel Jeffries, Alesso and Carnage; Uncut Gems star Julia Fox; La Mar Taylor, Creative Director of The Weeknds; and a long list of models such as Luka Sabbat, Sara Sampaio, Frida Aasen, Meredith Mickelson and Lara Leito. (LR) Stephen Vincent, Tommy Chiabra, Andrei Gillott and Duke Nicholson attended the “epic” Paris Fashion Week party. Maxwell Aurlien James Diplo (center) served as DJ and co-host. Maxwell Aurlien James He was literally the whos who of Paris Fashion Week. Everyone was there, the source said, adding that the party had gone so crazy that there was not a bottle of tequila left by 3:30 a.m. The club had to go to nearby restaurants and bars to restock as the party didn’t end until 6.30am! added the source.

