Fashion forecast: 5 fall looks for 2021





Leaves change, which means clothing colors and shirt sleeve lengths change too. Layers, neutrals, gold, checks, gingham, diamonds and low-cut ankle boots will prevail as they do every fall season, but the form in which the usual trends will look stylish this year is sure to vary.

The bigger question remains: will the boldness of the bright colors we’ve adapted and adored this summer remain? Only time will tell, fashionistas. Here are five fall fashion statements to watch out for:

This newly launched fall staple became popular last fall, when girls abound started wearing diamond-shaped vests over Oxford buttons, for a modern and sophisticated look. Paired with flared leggings, loose boyfriend jeans and a pair of Doc Martens or Air Force 1s, you’ve got a flirty and fun fit. Swap that suggestion for a pair of heels, slacks, a slicked back bun and sleek gold hoops, and the diamond-pattern sweater vest becomes the optimal casual maintenance / business fragment to create an estimable ensemble. For a more serious outing, take a neutral colored sweater and a white button. As for a fun and more trendy pastime, get yourself a brightly colored diamond pattern sweater and take an even bigger risk by throwing it on a contrasting colored button for a more visually stimulating style. Our selection of sweater cardigans comes from Dolls kill and is priced at $ 12.25. Patterned trousers Face it, we still weren’t ready to put away our bold and popping wardrobe essentials that we adopted this summer. Fortunately, there are several pieces other than dresses and skinny ensembles to make us feel brave, one of those items being patterned flare pants. This fall, all live a Harry Styles moment with these retro, funky, nostalgic and spirited pants. It is better to buy these straight or flared pants and paired with a color shifted from the pants, with a jacket that fully matches the pants or a completely peculiar jacket compared to the pants and the top. The mix of patterns and colors is currently widely accepted, so enjoy this fall fashion freedom, while you can. Our selection of patterned pants comes from H&M and is priced at $ 24.99 Blazer / jacket skirt set This look screams Cher from Distraught and college aesthetics with a twist. Certainly, everyone would benefit from adopting the style this season. The many directions you can take with a blazer / jacket set or even a sweater skirt are endless. You could easily buy a set like the one below: colorful, gingham, and ultimately loud, to make a statement to meet your new partner’s parents, take a trip to a hip city, or attend a labor party this fall. Fashion lovers can also keep the style more tame by sporting a neutral plaid ensemble, which is always more than suitable for fall mornings at a local cafe and dinner parties with friends, family and a significant other. . To enhance this look, a pair of knee high boots will undoubtedly complete the fit and onlookers would love to have these pieces in their wardrobe. Don’t hesitate to play it safe by also putting on heavy sneakers. Our blazer / jacket skirt set comes from boohoo and is priced at $ 22.40. Quarter buttons Mostly associated with being worn by men, loose, button-up shirts are the new hoodies for the colder months. They can easily be layered, comfortable as a blanket, and look quite chic. This is the perfect streetwear this season, as it pairs well with just about any type of bottom and her favorite pair of sneakers. A beanie can serve as the icing on the cake for that soft, grunge look. Our quarter-button pick comes from Asos and is priced at $ 29. Graphic jackets Who would have thought that looking like a NASCAR driver would ever be all the rage? I know I didn’t, but it’s the truth, and I’m honestly here for it. These jackets will undoubtedly keep you warm during the colder months, while also allowing them to look incredibly trendy. Jackets come in a variety of styles, colors, logos and graphics, which means that you can buy more than one, without one being alike. Pair these jackets with joggers, leggings, baggy jeans and a pair of platform shoes or Nike Air Jordans for a complete streetwear vibe. Layer on some chunky gold jewelry and a cool pair of sunglasses and you’re good to go. Our choice of graphic jacket comes from Emmiol and is priced at $ 36. @emmadollenmayer [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepostathens.com/article/2021/10/fall-fashion-picks-2021-argyle-plaid-gold-streetwear

