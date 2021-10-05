Purdue Men’s Golf Comes Back to Win at Rich Harvest

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (Purdue Sports) – With five strokes with eight total holes to go, the Purdue men’s golf team made a stunning comeback to win the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate.

The Boilermakers were 17 under par while Missouri was 22 under par as time passed on the Boilermakers. Both teams birdied to reach 18 under par and 23 under par, respectively. A Missouri golfer then suffered a triple buggy on his 17th hole to reduce the Tigers’ lead to two strokes. Cole Bradley and Nels Surtani then both birdied the 2nd hole par 5 to tie the Tigers at 20 under par with the final group at No.18.

Needing to birdie for the tag team and individual titles, Herman Sekne threw a 15-foot birdie putt to give Purdue a thrilling one-stroke victory over Missouri.

“I’m so proud of the guys this week. We played well the first two rounds and were within striking distance and then the guys played well today to get it, ”said head coach Rob Bradley. “Herman played exceptional golf and his putt at the end was obviously huge. It was really nice to see him score his first varsity victory. At the end of the day it was a total team effort.

“Everyone stepped up at different times. Cole birdieed two of the last three holes to shoot 65, Nels birdieed three of his last four holes and Joe and Herman both birdied theirs. last holes. We’ve all been talking about going out and taking it today and that’s what they did, “added Bradley.

The Boilermakers finished the event at 21 under par 843 (282-288-273) to finish a shot ahead of Missouri (284-282-278). Wisconsin was third at 11 under par.

Meanwhile, Herman Sekne won his first career individual title with an 11 under par 205 (69-70-66). Sekne played outstanding golf all week, registering 16 birdies and one eagle against five bogeys and a double bogey. In Monday’s final round, he was 6 under par over 15 holes, suffered a bogey on the 16, before winning the individual title by one stroke with his birdie on the 18.

Joe Weiler recorded his 10th career top 10, finishing tied for sixth at 5 under 211 (70-70-71). Weiler was 1 above par on his first nine, but registered three birdies on the last nine, including a clutch in 18 for a 1 under 71.

Weiler’s top 10 places now rank 10th in school history.

Nick Dentino (71-75-73 = 219) and Nels Surtani (72-76-71 = 219) finished tied for 44th at 3 above par 219. Cole Bradley was tied for 55th at 6-au above par 222 (84-73 -65). Bradley had six birdies and an eagle in today’s final round.

Playing individually, Andrew Farraye finished tied for 10th at 4 under par 212 (69-73-70), for his third career top 10.

Purdue wraps up its fall season next Monday and Tuesday when it hosts the Purdue Fall Invitational over Kampen.

#BoilerNotes

-Purdue won their eighth tournament under head coach Rob Bradley, beating Missouri with one stroke at Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate. It was Purdue’s first win since the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills in October 2019.

-Herman Sekne won his first career college tournament, shooting 11 under par 205 (69-70-66) to win by one stroke. Sekne rolled in a 15-footer on the last hole for the win, which also saw Purdue take the tag team title all at once.

-Purdue’s final score of 273 tied for the fifth fastest lap in Purdue history, while compared to par, the under-15 score is the third best in school history.

-Purdue’s 843 total is the sixth-best 54-hole score in Purdue history, while relative to par, the 21-under-par score is the fifth-best in school history.

-The 11 under par 205 from Sekne is the sixth best score out of 54 holes in Purdue history, while relative to the par, the 11 under is tied for third.

-Cole Bradley’s score of 65 in the third round ties for the fifth-best score in Purdue history.

-Sekne and Bradley become the fourth group of teammates to shoot 66 or better in the same round (Jarle Volden, Brian Carlson – 2015-16; Enzo Perez, Adam Schenk – 2013-14; Peter Karmis, Lee Williamson – 2001-02) .

-The Boilermakers led the field in par 5, scoring a whopping 31 under par.