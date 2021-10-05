Famous fashion designer blasted for new “noose” necklace





Fashion house Givenchy and its creative director Matthew Williams are facing backlash after launching a noose-like necklace during Paris Fashion Week. A model parading for the designer on Sunday wore an orange drop-waist sweater dress, as well as a silver torque necklace that resembles a noose. America is changing faster than ever! Add Change America to your Facebook Where Twitter feed to stay up to date with the latest news. Social media users were quick to point out the resemblance and denounce the famous fashion house, citing the implications of suicide and racism. Givenchy shows off a noose necklace in her Paris Fashion Week show. I guess a swastika, or a mannequin carrying a gun, or wearing a white hood, were all too pissed off. pic.twitter.com/LnqdtHJEDx Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 4, 2021 Honestly, what a world in which having a noose hanging on a girl’s neck is all the rage, #Givenchy? Spring / Summer 2022 dates back to 1822. Do better, Matthew, for both the brand and the world. Young girls and boys don’t need to see this at any time, especially #ParisFashionWeek. Tch. pic.twitter.com/Uh3RUyhVqi Abhik Choudhury (iamabhik) October 4, 2021 Ok i liked the new givenchys pieces BUT this noose necklace is coming now Slump Goddess (@theBROOKEshow) October 4, 2021 @Givenchy haven’t you learned from all the mistakes that have happened in recent years? The white models Comme des Garons with the braids? Burberry and their noose? Guccis black mask? #GIVENCHY pic.twitter.com/88CEhusSV5 .RUDE (@rudecouture) October 3, 2021 In a statement to The Guardian, said a representative from Givenchy, The house has no official response to this matter. READ MORE STORIES OF CHANGING AMERICA SHAKIRA ATTACKED BY BOARS, NOW RAGGING IN SEVERAL EUROPEAN CITIES BILLIE EILISH IS WEARING FABULOUS GALA METALLIC PROM DRESS IN AN UNUSUAL CONDITION LA REP OCASIO-CORTEZ WEARS A WILD DRESS, CONTROVERSIAL TO HER FIRST MET GALA HAMILTON AND THE LION KING REOPENS FULL HOUSES AFTER THE LONGEST CLOSURE IN BROADWAY HISTORY THE WAR OF FLEETWOOD MAC WRITTEN AS LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM ATTACKS FORMER PARTNER STEVIE NICKS

