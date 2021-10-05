This week’s best dressed stars turned up the volume





Less can be more, but sometimes a big event calls for a matching outfit. Celebrities took this to heart last week. Whether they’re heading to a music festival, Hollywood gala, or home, celebrities wanted looks that could grab attention. The easiest way to achieve this goal? Concentrate on the figure. TO VarietyAt the Power of Women event in Los Angeles, Katy Perry captured the mood in miles of Schiaparelli taffeta, stealing the show in a piece from Daniel Roseberrys’ fall 2021 couture collection. The bubble dress with its voluminous sleeves, long train and pastel color was impossible to miss. Lorde, the other notable nights, was equally enjoyable. In a mushroom-covered dress with an integrated cape from the Rodartes spring / summer 2022 collection, the Solar energy the singer was elegant while maintaining her individuality. Featuring a hand-drawn print by designer mother Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the mushroom look was an eye-catching addition to the sunny, flora and fauna-focused line of pieces Lorde wore when promoting her. last album. This week’s fashion history lesson came from Cardi B, who pulled out the Thierry Mugler archives to open the legendary designers Couturissieme exhibition at the Decorative Arts Museum. Worn for the first time by model Eva Herzigova during the brand’s fall 1995 ready-to-wear collection, the dramatic combination of a feather and velvet coat, a strapless sequined dress and a jewel neck was pure, Mugler outr. Extremely over the top, the look set the tone for the rest of Cardis’ fashion week outfits while also reminding fans why old school catwalks were so fun.

