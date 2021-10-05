‘Playboy’ makes history with Bretman Rock, first openly gay cover star

Bretman Rock makes history with his appearance on the cover of Playboy the October 2021 digital issue of the magazine, as the 23-year-old becomes the first openly gay man to land the coveted spot.

The Hawaii-based Filipino influencer is nothing new in the limelight after making a name for himself on YouTube and the abbreviated video app Vine, where Rock showed off both his humor and his makeup skills. And while videos of him contouring and trying on drag makeup came long before other men in makeup rose to prominence online, Rock continues to push the boundaries with his latest cover shoot.

“I’m a bunny @playboy,” Rock wrote on Twitter alongside photos of the digital cover where he wears the famous bunny costume.

According to Playboy, Rock isn’t the first man to rock different parts of the iconic outfit. However, he is only the third to appear on the cover of the men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine, behind the late magazine founder Hugh Hefner and, in july 2020, Latin pop star Bad Bunny; Rock is the first openly gay man.

“For Playboy, having a man on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my community of brown people and it’s so surreal,” Rock told the post. A total “is that even what is happening right now?” “Type of atmosphere.”

Rock’s cover story has yet to be released, but a representative from THANK YOU, the leading LGBTQ rights organization accelerating acceptance and equality, explains why representation is so important.

“The inclusion of Bretman Rock by Playboys on its cover is a powerful step forward in the ongoing movement towards greater diversity and inclusion in fashion and modeling,” said Anthony Allen Ramos, GLAAD Talent Manager, in a press release. As the first gay man to cover the magazine, especially during Filipino American History Month, Bretman Rock continues to challenge gender norms and use his massive social platform not only to remove barriers to inclusion of LGBTQ in the industry, but also to inspire many other LGBTQ Filipinos who have been under-represented in fashion, modeling and the media. “

The story continues

Yet not everyone celebrates the cover of Rock, as evidenced by the many negative comments as well as the positive comments on Playboy‘s Twitter announcement.

“Playboy has been dead for a while now, folks. Example of why …” one person wrote. Another replied, “There are proper magazines out there for this mate to feature. You’re gone! I’m out of Playboy, been a fan since the early 90s. I’m not anti-gay or trans or whatever. either, that makes no sense! “

Others commented on the nature of the magazine, sharing their thoughts on how the latest digital cover choice apparently deviates from the publication’s intended purpose.

“Now Playboy is Playgay. They will destroy every haven of masculinity,” someone said. Another wrote: “Couldn’t they just revive Playgirl and have her debut on the cover for that, because Playboy’s target audience is straight guys who probably won’t agree too kindly to see a man on the cover of Playboy. “

A spokesperson for PLBY Group, the publication’s parent company, told Yahoo Life that a setback is expected in the face of the progress, noting: “Since last Friday’s post, we have received a lot of good feedback, but a lot. too offensive too. It’s the same kind of comments Playboy received when we put Darine Stern, an African American woman, on the cover in 1971; when we introduced transgender model Tula Cossey in 1991; [when we] fought for abortion rights before Roe v Wade and cannabis law reform in the 1970s. ”

The spokesperson adds that questioning such notions is part of the magazine’s mission.

“The defense of freedom and equality is in the DNA of this brand. Today, Playboy is much more than a magazine, ”continues a representative. “Our digital covers are creative snapshots that animate and reflect the current dialogue around pleasure, sexuality, equality and culture. If a gay man feels sexy in a bunny costume, an iconic symbol of sensuality, why shouldn’t he be able to wear it proudly? Serving as a platform for representation is and always will be Playboy represented.”

Now Rock is part of that change.