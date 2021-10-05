Blount County models at New York Fashion Week





9-year-old Piper Sharp walked the runway to be a model at New York Fashion Week last September. Her advice to future models? Give it a try!

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. Piper Sharp is no stranger to the spotlight. “I know over 140, I know I’ve done more than that. I’ve done a lot of competitions,” she said. Piper, 9, started competing around the age of two and has plenty of crowns and scarves to prove it. “My favorite thing about competing is making new friends,” she said. When Piper is in competition, the dresses may change, but the shoes she wears have one thing in common. “All of my shoes that I wear under my dress for competitions are usually Marc Defang,” she said. Marc Defang is a new designer who mainly manufactures handbags and shoes. His shoes are popular among the young contestants. RELATED: Aspiring Knoxville Model Wants To Spread A Message Of Body Positivity In Pictures “I just know Marc, the designer, wanted me to walk for him and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world,” Piper said. Defang wanted her to walk for him in his fashion show during New York Fashion Week. “On the one hand, it’s New York,” Piper said. “For two, you’re a model in front of millions of people and it’s not just, it’s not millions of people inside the room. But there are millions of people watching TV in watching this happen. “ Piper and her family traveled to New York City in September for the show, where she received the full supermodel treatment with hair, makeup and wardrobe before stepping onto the catwalk. “I was really excited and then I didn’t know what to feel. And I’m like, I know how to model but for some reason I’m forgetting how to model,” Piper said. Those nerves didn’t last long and Piper was up to the challenge. She is used to modeling pageant dresses, but said it was a whole different style. “It’s fun doing the model’s face and walking and posing because these aren’t contests where every time you’re in your ball gown you have to go really slow. You’re supposed to go fast,” she declared. RELATED: Gen Z Fuels the Thrifty Fashion Trend Piper has to keep the outfit she modeled. It’s a coral jumpsuit and a rhinestone green handbag that she plans to wear in future contests. The outfit is also reminiscent of the experience of a lifetime that Piper knows she is lucky to have. “I think it’s crazy what I did and I’m only nine, not even 10,” she said. Piper has said she will model again in the future, but her main goals right now are to focus on singing and basketball.

