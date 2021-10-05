Jennifer Lawrence’s maternity dress is from a brand Meghan Markle loves too





In recent years, maternity clothes have undergone a rebranding, especially when it comes to celebrity fashion. Celebs wear pregnancy outfits that celebrate their growing tummy and feel like natural extensions of their personal styles. And in doing so, they dispel any preconceptions that maternity clothes are trendy, seamless, and incompatible with individualistic flair. Check out Kylie Jenners’ belly cutout dress or Jennifer Lawrence’s recent pregnancy outfits, all of which are in sync with her effortless relaxed aesthetic. For example, the maternity dress Lawrence wore to the Women’s March on October 3 was a perfect illustration of how the actress continues to stick to her dress code even with a growing baby bump. Lawrence attended the DC Abortion Justice Rally, one of many events hosted by the Womens March movement with comedian Amy Schumer. In a photo shared on Schumers Instagram, Lawrence wore a black and white gingham slip dress by HATCH. (The maternity fashion label is one of the favorites of expected celebrities, including Meghan Markle, who often wore the label while pregnant with son Archie in 2019.) The actor layered on a jacket in dark jeans on her print dress from the beloved brand, effectively tapping into the characteristic casual vibe of her outfits often reflected. For accessories, she wore a trio of layered necklaces and a pair of round rose-tinted sunglasses. Most importantly, Lawrence expressed his solidarity with the rally’s mission via a handmade sign that read: Women cannot be free if they are not in control of their bodies. While Lawrence’s recent look obviously serves as a major inspiration for maternity outfit, her pull-on dress and denim jacket combo is an outfit anyone can reliably turn to, especially for those who, like Oscar winner, appreciate the fashion focal point where casual and dressy style converge. Plus, the Patterned Lawrences Dress offers an effective styling trick to take the gingham trend from the summers to the cooler months. Going for a dark take on the print, Lawrence dismisses any summer picnic ideas that the checkered look often conjures up. Instead, her take on gingham feels fully realized as a bolder fall look. Below is a selection of printed slip dresses, including Lawrence’s exact maternity dress, which you can pick up on your own. We only include products independently selected by the TZR editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

