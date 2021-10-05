Men’s soccer ends Bates and Hamilton’s weekend sweep





Tufts’ men’s football was victorious this weekend against Bates on Saturday and Hamilton on Sunday. With two victories over NESCAC schools, the Jumbos improved their undefeated record of 801 over the season. The Jumbos dominated both games this weekend, recording five goals from four different players, without conceding any. Shutouts now give Tufts’ defense and first year goalie Erik Lauta six clean sheets over the season. Tufts clinched victory over the Hamilton Continentals on Sunday, dominating possession and scoring two goals that sealed the deal early. Super senior midfielder and co-captain Calvin Aroh account two goals, with super senior midfielder Travis Van Brewer put into one of his to secure the 30 victory. In classic NESCAC fashion, the gameplay was extremely physical, with a combination of 29 faults between the two teams. Arohs’ first goal came from a nice cross second year back Gibson Campbell. As the ball fell, Arohs hit through the goal on a volley that put the Jumbos ahead and set the tone at the start of the game. They led 10 just under 12 minutes to play. I saw [Aroh] running deep into the box and trying to find him, Campbell said. Luckily I did, and he had a great finish to score the goal. A backline that has been stellar for the Jumbos so far has only impressed, dropping only a shot on goal the whole match. Super senior defender and co-captain Biagio Paoletta next to second-year defenseman Max Clivio anchored the defense all weekend. I think we did well to win the first ball, and if not, the second and take it out, said Clivio. In the second half, we knew we were playing with the wind [at our backs], so we knew it was over. Many new faces saw playtime on Sunday, with 22 players on the field in total get minutes for the Jumbos. The day before the game against Hamilton, Tufts beat Bates 20. Working on both sides of the ball the entire game, Paoletta scored a goal late in the first half to put Tufts ahead. Paoletta helped the Tufts’ defense allow only two shots on goal the entire match, with Lauta saving both. The final blow came at the end of the second half by junior forward Sean Traynor on a passage of super senior midfielder and co-captain Derek Enge. The goal capped a torrential attacking performance for the Jumbos, in which they recorded 13 shots. Traynor praised Enge on his goal for preparing him to score. [Enge] sent a nice through pass that isolated me against one of their center-backs, Traynor said. All the credit to him for a really impressive assist. The Jumbos face another tough double header from NESCAC this weekend, playing away on both days. Tufts will put his undefeated record on the line against Trinity on Saturday and against Middlebury on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tuftsdaily.com/sports/2021/10/05/mens-soccer-completes-weekend-sweep-of-bates-and-hamilton/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos