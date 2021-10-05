Fitting in the fashion show on Commonwealth Avenue – The Daily Free Press

Walking to class at 7:45 a.m. on a Tuesday sometimes feels like you’ve wandered through New York Fashion Week completely undressed. My jeans and sweatshirt have nothing to envy of people who got up early to walk the podium at Commonwealth Avenue.

Why are Boston University students still so beautiful? And how can I even start to feel good next to the occasional Balenciaga wearer and College of Fine Arts fashionistas?

A few key pieces in your wardrobe can dress up any outfit, especially as we move into the colder months that allow for jackets and overlays. These items can mainly be found at your local Goodwill, but they can elevate your style.

Plus, these items can spice up your wardrobe regardless of your gender expression. I want to help anyone feel more confident in their outfits, regardless of who they are.

Leather jacket

One of my favorite ways to make any outfit cooler is to just slip into my trusty leather coat. The second the temperature drops below 60 degrees Fahrenheit, I take it from my winter clothing storage and wear it whenever I can.

Whether it’s a motorcycle jacket or a full coat, leather jackets are an easy piece to spice up even the most basic outfits.

Usually I throw mine over a t-shirt or sweater paired with jeans with my white sneakers or boots.

A fond memory from my first year at BU was crossing the street to go to class and being stopped by the cutest person who complimented my outfit. I was just wearing black jeans and a long sleeve shirt, but the leather coat made it certified cool girl.

If you don’t want to contribute to the leather industry, Target and other popular retailers have vegan leather options at a reasonable price. Another option would be to look at a thrift store or vintage store. A friend of mine found a gorgeous leather coat at a Boomerangs thrift store in Cambridge for around $ 20 last year.

White Turtleneck

This might sound like the most basic suggestion possible, but it’s an essential piece to have when layering your clothes.

Throw a striped t-shirt or a crew-neck sweater over a white turtleneck, and suddenly you’ve got a much more interesting outfit. Plus, it will help you stay warm during the freezing cold Boston months.

I used to be anti-turtleneck because I thought it would suffocate me the whole time I was wearing it, but you just have to look for the right fit. Once I found one that I liked, I wore it whenever I could.

Layering different necklines or silhouettes can revamp the clothes you already own without having to buy a ton of new clothes. Just putting on a BU turtleneck sweatshirt will keep you fashionable and warm.

Again, this piece can be found at a thrift store, especially during the warmer months, as people typically don’t buy them as much, but it can also be found on a budget at H&M or Target.

If you want to take this trick a step further, try a colorful turtleneck. It could add a touch of color and personality to your previously simple outfits.

Layered jewelry

Continuing the layering theme, my final suggestion is to accumulate jewelry of different lengths and sizes to layer on top of your outfit.

Accessories are just as important if not more than clothes when it comes to an outfit.

Jewelry is definitely my weak point when it comes to fashion as I’m still learning how to use it, but it always makes me look better. Even sports recreation can be enhanced with the right jewelry.

You don’t have to worry about sticking to just one metal, but starting with gold or silver can be less overwhelming if you’re completely new to layering jewelry.

I recommend looking at flea markets or vintage shops, like SoWa Vintage Market, for some truly unique pieces that stand out on you. However, if you don’t want to spend a lot of time or money, you can find pre-layered sets on Etsy or Amazon.

At the end of the day, wear what makes you feel the most confident and comfortable about yourself. Just because other people on campus are dressed up doesn’t mean you should.

However, sometimes a good outfit can dramatically improve your confidence and your day. So, don’t underestimate the power of a few simple additions to your wardrobe to improve your fashion and mood.