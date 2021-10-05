Fashion
Student picking up clothes, supplies for the homeless | Local News
A student-led initiative returns to help the homeless in Brunswick this winter.
Chanthony Andrews Jr., UGA Extension Glynn County 4-H member and sophomore at Brunswick High School, is relaunching her Socktober Project this month to collect clothes and other items for the homeless in touch with FaithWorks Day Shelter, The Well, and with Saved By Grace in Southeast Georgia.
Andrews first organized the Socktober campaign in 2020, when he collected 408 pairs of women’s socks and 521 pairs of men’s socks for the two agencies.
Since this project was so successful and had a huge impact on our local homeless shelters, I decided to do it again this year, but with a twist, Andrews wrote in a letter requesting donations. This year’s service project will be called Socktober & More.
The project will be active throughout the month of October and will end on November 5th.
I chose to expand Socktober this year and have an even bigger impact, Andrews said. This year we will be collecting socks, basic toiletries, water bottles, plastic bags, and more to help meet the needs of our local homeless shelters.
Andrews said he would count on community and business support to make the project a success.
I would be very grateful if you would consider providing a financial contribution or helping us by donating the supplies needed to help our local homeless shelters as they serve our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, t he writes in the letter.
Your support is essential to the completion and success of this project, and I will be happy to keep you updated on our progress.
Andrews collects men’s and women’s socks, deodorant, shampoo, razors, reusable laundry bags, blankets, shaving cream, soap, gift cards, sleeping bags, laundry detergent , fabric softener, drying sheets, lotion, reusable water bottles, cleaning products, towels, reading glasses, bicycle locks and non-perishable goods.
