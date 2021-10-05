Fashion
Kmart client’s $ 25 dress dilemma leads to epic bra hack
A Kmart shopper faced a fashion dilemma while browsing the store’s spring items.
After falling in love with a $ 25 blue dress, they wondered how to wear the tie style without leaving their underwear exposed.
“Did someone buy this dress and figure out how to cover your bra in the middle? Thank you!” asked the buyer in a Facebook group of Kmart fans.
The trendy knotted front has been a feature of tops and dresses for several seasons, and while perfect for hot weather, it can be a problem when it comes to concealing the wearer’s bra.
Other Kmart fans have commented in the comments with suggestions on how to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.
“I wear suspenders [bras] or those that stick on Kmart’s bras, ”one wrote.
“You can wear the ‘U’ bra, it has a deep dip on the cleavage area,” another advised.
“You can always get a really nice bikini top and make it part of the whole outfit,” added a third.
Other Facebook users were just keen to get their hands on the short-sleeved tie-front dress, which was declared “so cute”, “so pretty.”
“I need!!!” exclaimed a fan.
But one commentator was on the money when he shared an insider tip to prevent a cuckoo bra moment.
“I saw a hack thing where you tie the middle of the bra around the little knot,” they wrote, linking to a YouTube video by Naomi Boyer.
Indeed, in her video, Naomi shows how to quickly and easily tie the ties of her top to hide the front of her black strapless bra.
Problem solved!
Love the idea of a dress or a tie-front top for spring? We’ve rounded up a few options in new season colors and prints that you can purchase right now.
