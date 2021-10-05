Anushka Sharma in a pretty floral dress will make you wear one before winter | Fashion trends





The slip-on dress season is almost over, and Anushka Sharma’s latest photo from a photoshoot is here to inspire you to pull this dress out of the closet before winter hits. Slip-on dresses scream elegant and effortless vibes, and if you need to convince, you just have to look at the image of Anushka. Anushka took to Instagram to recently share a photo of herself in a floral print dress. She captioned it with a joker emoticon. The actor sported a goofy expression on his face for the shoot and looked stunning even while doing it. The actor’s spaghetti strap dress featured a floral print in pink and green tones, a flowing silhouette, a plunging V-neckline with ruffled trims and a buttoned front to the torso. The tiers on the skirt of the slip dress added a touch of dreaminess. Look at his picture: + ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma in 1k cropped hoodie and jeans give a fun update to the everyday look Anushka stepped up her chic yet simple look by styling her trendy short braids into a side wavy hairstyle. She accessorized the dress with a layered gold chain, a beaded charm necklace, and a floral choker. In the end, the star chose pretty rings to complete her accessories. Glowing skin, pink lip tint, mascara-laden lashes, sleek eyeliner, and crisp outline completed Anushka’s beauty choices for the shoot. The Bollywood star has made a name for herself in the celebrity fashion space with her chic, faint-worthy casual looks. From jumpsuits of cropped denim sweaters to printed dresses, Anushka has a collection that should be one of your favorites. Her latest look in this floral dress is proof of that. What do you think of her as a whole? Professionally, Anushka was last seen in Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. However, during her sabbatical, Anushka was busy with her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

