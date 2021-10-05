Bride Who Didn’t Want To ‘Look Like Shrek In A Dress’ Loses Half Her Weight

A bride lost half her weight because she didn’t want to walk down the aisle looking like Shrek in a dress.

Vicky Chaffer was over the moon when her boyfriend David applied in Central Park in New York City on a trip for her 30th birthday.

But she was so embarrassed by her size 26 that she refused to let her husband take pictures to mark the happy occasion.

And she delayed setting a date because she was so overwhelmed by her 27 stone setting.

Vicky, 35, said they finally tied the knot when she lost an impressive 14th 8 pounds.

The pension administrator said: I knew deep down that we weren’t setting a date because I was so embarrassed.

I used to say to my friends, “I don’t want to look like Shrek in a dress when I walk down the aisle.”

I still regret now that I was in this position where I didn’t have any engagement photos.

I just didn’t let David take pictures of me showing off my ring because I didn’t like the way I looked.

I would have married him the next day if I had been comfortable and confident, but I just didn't want to get married like that so I kept pushing my plans away.











Two years after their engagement, vacation photos of Newquay left her in tears.

And she was still more mortified when she stepped on the scale at home and the error message popped up because she was too heavy for them.

Vicky, from Chesterfield, said: We went on vacation in May 2018 for my birthday and when I saw pictures of myself I cried.

I got on my scale at home and it was written “error” – I didn’t know the maximum weight was 24 stones … I burst into tears.

I thought if I didn’t change now, I wouldn’t see the next five years.

She joined Slimming World and ditched her regular take-out for healthier, home-cooked foods and started exercising.

Vicky managed to lose weight at 12 stone 7 pounds, fitting into a size 12 dress for her big day in May of this year.

And she wasn’t the only one losing weight.











Her partner David, 36, lost 7th place because of the new healthy homemade food her fiancé was cooking for her and her mother also lost six stones at Slimming World.

Vicky said: I can’t even remember when I felt ready, my confidence skyrocketed as the weight dropped, then I hit a magic number and said, let’s go.

At first, the wedding was scheduled for June of last year after Vicky lost eight stones.

But the pandemic put things on hold and by the time the new May date arrived, Vicky had lost six more stones during the lockdown.

She had to have her size 18 wedding dress modified to fit her new size 12 frame after losing 14 pounds in total. Even her engagement ring had to be resized.

Vicky added: The day was really special – definitely a day to never forget.

When I think back to our wedding photos, they literally make me smile.

They really capture how happy we are, which is what I always wanted from my wedding photos, but what I never thought I could achieve until I lost weight.

I would have felt so uncomfortable and embarrassed about my appearance so I wouldn’t have been able to relax and enjoy our day.

And I would never have bought the dress of my dreams because I would never have dared to buy something so close to the body before because I was not good in my skin at the time.

I couldn’t even look at pictures of myself before my weight loss because I was so unhappy with myself as I still spend evenings looking at our wedding photos and can’t help but smile.

Vicky said her weight steadily increased over the years after the shed turned into a ready-to-eat and take-out routine.

She and David, an IT manager, would previously gorge themselves on take out three nights a week and eat quick cooked meals rather than cooked from scratch.

Vicky added: If David was working late I’d just grab a McDonalds on the way home or something.

We got together when we were 18 and 19 and David was in college so we ate a lot of take out and had cozy nights.

It sounds silly, but I hadn’t realized how big Id was, it’s like it took over me when I saw myself in these photos.

Determined to change her life, Vicky joined Slimming World and followed her advice on cooking meals from scratch using healthier, lower fat ingredients.

In her first week in her local group, in November 2018, she lost 8 pounds and the pounds continued to drop at a steady rate of around 2-3 per week.

Vicky said: My mom was already at Slimming World and I thought I would be with her.

I was really nervous but thought I was going to give it a try. From day one everyone was so adorable.

And my mom is really my rock that keeps me on track, she lost 6th herself and encouraged me to go down with her. I was so nervous at first and never would have done it without her.

