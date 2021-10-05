How Daniel Craig as James Bond has influenced menswear for 15 years





No Time To Die, the latest offering in the 007 franchise, has hit screens and audiences can’t keep their cool. The film, which marks Daniel Craigs’ last outing as James Bond, hit screens with great frenzy. Along with his nuanced portrayal of the deadly agent of MI 6 since 2006, Craigs’ style as Bond has also influenced the menswear market and sartorial choices for the past 15 years. Daniel Craig showed up in a cherry pink velvet and point-lapel blazer at the No Time To Die premiere party. Typically opting for monochromes like black, gray, and navy for premieres and screenings, Daniel Craig shocked everyone with this unconventional choice and also gave a subtle nod to the fluidity of genres. The actor paired his tailored pink jacket with crisp black pants, a white shirt, and shiny black John Lobb shoes. He wore a black bow tie and his trusted Omega watch. While the pink jacket created waves and also drew criticism, the Daniel Craigs-like James Bond style charmed everyone. We take a look at five elements of the 007 franchise that have had an impact on the evolution of style and fashion for men. THREE-PIECE SUITS: In all of the James Bond films, Daniel Craig can be seen in elegant, well-cut suits. However, the style and colors changed from movie to movie. From the midnight blue evening suit backstage at the Quantum of Solace opera to the crisp black tuxedo of Tom Ford in No Time To Die, James Bond has sparked a sort of revolution in formal wear, which is quickly adapted by men. of the whole world. TIME PARTS / WATCHES: Ever since Pierce Brosnan first wore a Seamaster Diver 300M in the Golden Eye of the 1995s, Omega watches and timepieces have been an integral part of the 007 films. Daniel Craig has worn the brand’s watches throughout his career. stint in the Bond franchise. In the Casino Royale train scene, Daniel was even seen telling Eva Green when she mistook her watch for a Rolex that it was more like an Omega. For his first outing as James Bond in 2006, Daniel opted for a 41MM Co-Axial Chronometer and a Big Size Planet Ocean. His latest, No Time To Die, sees him opt for a 42 MM Co-Axial Master Chronometer. THE VESPER MARTINI: Since the creation of the character of James Bonds, one drink in particular has become a universal favorite. Shaken, not stirred, this is how Bond likes his martinis and he has a very specific mix for his poison. In the Casino Royale poker scene, Daniel Craig tells the server the exact alcohol measurement for his Vesper Martini. The drink has become extremely popular among the crowds, of course. EYEGLASSES : Accessories are an important part of everything and James Bond knows it. Always adorned, Daniel Craig as James Bond wore a number of exquisite glasses that quickly became a hit. From Tom Ford Marko FT0144 in Skyfall to Barton Perreira Joe in No Time To Die, Craig has definitely dominated the prop game as well. ASTON MARTIN: No Bond movie is complete without a few full-scale action sequences and it goes without saying that 007 has an envious collection of wheels. The obsession with the quintessential Aston Martin in the James Bond films was evident. It all started in 1964, when the British luxury sports car DB5 made its Goldfinger debut with Sean Connery. Cut to 2021, the 25e installment of the franchise also had the iconic Aston Martini. The Valhalla and V8 Saloon made stunning appearances in No Time To Die and we bet all auto heads have gone to motor heaven. When you’re a Bond fan, you make friends with brands! READ ALSO: Daniel Craig’s Latest James Bond Film No Time To Die Gets Royal Premiere. See the pictures ALSO WATCH: Who is the best James Bond?

