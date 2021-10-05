B&M launches 2021 Halloween costumes in spooky disguise range





With Halloween just around the corner, Something bad this way comes. B&M just released their line of Halloween costumes and it’s more of a treat than a trick. It has costumes for the whole family with options for men, women, kids, toddlers and even our furry friends. You can get everything from your classic Corpse Bride to something even scarier like a creepy clown (eek!). Little witch in a pumpkin patch. Credit: Monstera de Pexels Once you’ve got your little monsters outfitted, B&M also has a range of truly spooky Halloween housewares that will give your home a haunted makeover in no time. Check out its Halloween range for guaranteed costume inspiration and a spooky bargain. 2021 Halloween costume ideas with B&M

Halloween costumes for everyone. Credit: B&M Women’s Corpse bride. Credit: B&M This Corpse wedding dress will look really scary when you take out a trick or treat this Halloween. It is available for £ 15. Clown dress Clown dress. Credit: B&M You can never go wrong with a scary clown for Halloween. Stand out in the middle of the Halloween circus in red and black or their black and white option. Get yours for £ 15. Red Devil Dress Red devil costume. Credit: B&M This Halloween red devil costume is perfect for entertaining at a Halloween party or for escorting your little minions when they are having fun. It’s available in red or black for just £ 15. Men’s Scarecrow costume Scarecrow costume. Credit: B&M This scary scarecrow costume is perfect if you want to stuff your face with candy in your own haunted house. Pick it up from B&M for £ 15. Scary clown Scary clown. Credit: B&M This Scary clown costume for men will send chills down the spine of Tricks or Treaters for the rest of the year. This too comes in white and trust us when we say they are equally terrifying. It can be yours for just £ 15. Girl The day of the Dead The day of the Dead. Credit: B&M This Day of the Dead dress is more of a treat than a trick. Pick it up for £ 10. Skeleton Skeleton. Credit: B&M Send chills to your bones with this Skeleton dress. It can be yours for just £ 10. Clown Clown. Credit: B&M A scary clown is for any age group. It is available for £ 10 from B&M. Witch Witch costume. Credit: B&M Every Halllowen needs a witch, this year it could be you or your little one. This 2-4 year old size is available for £ 8. Broken doll Broken doll. Credit: B&M This broken doll costume is perfect for this Halloween trick or treat. It can be yours for just £ 10 – we’re not selling you off. Boy Devil Devil. Credit: B&M This demon costume is perfect for your little monster this October 31st. The costume is available for £ 10. Clown Clown. Credit: B&M This spooky clown costume will send chills down the spine of every ride or caterer. Buy it for just £ 10. Zombie Zombie. Credit: B&M This zombie costume is dead cool (sorry). Get yours for £ 10. Little monster Little monster. Credit: B&M If they’re a little monster all year round, then we think we’ve found the perfect costume for you. It’s available for just £ 10. Accessories Trick or Treat buckets Halloween buckets. Credit: B&M We love Halloween and Halloween costumes, but they’re not always practical. How are we going to manage when we don’t have pockets to store our well-deserved sweets? Those buckets are available in a range of colors starting at £ 1 each. Trick Or Treat Bags Bag of monster candy or treats. Credit: B&M Those soft candy or treat bags can come back for Halloween year after year. Available in a variety of colors, get yours for £ 2.50 each. Pets Costumes and accessories for pets. Credit: B&M Why should our furry friends miss out on all the Halloween fun? There are costumes and accessories for doggies of all shapes and sizes. Get everything from doggy sweaters to bandanas at the B&M website.

